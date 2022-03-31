Demi Lovato shows off tattoo with a humanitarian message

Demi Lovato took to Instagram to show off their new tattoo. The singer shared a photo of a tattoo on their forearm, captioning the post with a positive and humanitarian message.
GLAAD Awards 2022: See all the LGBTQ+ talent and stories nominated in music, entertainment, and media
Demi Lovato holds a funeral for their pop music and gets fans excited for ‘Rockvato’
The photo shows Lovato’s forearm, which now has the words “Choose love” tattooed in black letters. Out of the corner of the image, you can see the edges of some of their other tattoos. “Choose Love - always,” they captioned the post. Lovato then went on to explain the meaning behind the tattoos and the words, which highlight the Ukranian crisis and the refugees affected by the attacks kickstarted by the Russian government. “I’m inspired by the work @chooselove and their partners are doing to support refugees around the world, including those fleeing Ukraine. Take action with @chooselove and enter for a chance to win time with me in the studio to hear new music. Head to my link in bio to enter. Thank you, @gusak_tattoo it was such an honor learning about your home country.”
The post sparked love and understanding from Lovato’s followers, who were quick to agree with their statements. “i love this,” wrote a follower. “Obsessssedddd,” wrote someone else.
Lovato has created a link called ‘Choose love’ in their profile, where people can visit and make donations. Those who donate and contribute can win a roundtrip to LA, spend the night in four star hotel, and hang in the studio as Demi makes new music. They explained that all donations made up to $50,000 would be matched.
“We’ll fly you to LA for this once-in-a-lifetime experience, put you up in a 4-star hotel, give you rideshare credit to get around, and more. It’s all part of an effort Demi is leading through their foundation to help support Choose Love which is providing humanitarian aid for the more than 10 million Ukrainian refugees that are currently displaced,” explains the website description.