Demi Lovato shows off tattoo with a humanitarian message

Demi Lovato took to Instagram to show off their new tattoo. The singer shared a photo of a tattoo on their forearm, captioning the post with a positive and humanitarian message.

The photo shows Lovato’s forearm, which now has the words “Choose love” tattooed in black letters. Out of the corner of the image, you can see the edges of some of their other tattoos. “Choose Love - always,” they captioned the post. Lovato then went on to explain the meaning behind the tattoos and the words, which highlight the Ukranian crisis and the refugees affected by the attacks kickstarted by the Russian government. “I’m inspired by the work @chooselove and their partners are doing to support refugees around the world, including those fleeing Ukraine. Take action with @chooselove and enter for a chance to win time with me in the studio to hear new music. Head to my link in bio to enter. Thank you, @gusak_tattoo it was such an honor learning about your home country.”

The post sparked love and understanding from Lovato’s followers, who were quick to agree with their statements. “i love this,” wrote a follower. “Obsessssedddd,” wrote someone else.