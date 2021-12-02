Becky G takes over Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’ and remixes ‘Bella Ciao’ into a reggaeton

Becky G is sprinkling Latinidad to La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) with the release of the Netflix series’ unofficial theme song, “Bella Ciao.” The tune, an Italian protest folk song from the late 19th century, became known worldwide after the Spanish series included two prominent cast members, the Professor and Berlin, singing the original version.

Internationally known as a hymn of freedom, and according to an official statement from the heist show, “the Professor’s whole life revolved around one idea… resistance,” therefore, the song is perfect for the plot.

After spending a few days teasing a special feature on the show, Becky G officially announced a new extended version of the song in an uptempo reggaeton beat. This also marks the first time the 24-year-old star releases music in Italian.

“I have always loved La Casa de Papel and the way this show connected with millions of people across the world,” she said. “‘Bella Ciao’ is an iconic song and marks an important moment in the series, so being asked to reimagine it and be a part of the Casa de Papel world is truly an honor. From recording the song to shooting the video, I hope everyone enjoys this cover as much as I do!”

The remix of “Bella Ciao” also comes alongside a music video under the direction of Megan Gamez. In the video, Becky appears wearing the iconic red jumpsuit, Salvador Dalí masks while dancing on top of bars of gold similar to the ones in the Bank of Spain.

La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) part 5, volume 2, will premiere Friday, December 3 globally, on Netflix.

Watch the music video below