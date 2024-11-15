Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar had a memorable encounter with Marc Anthony and his wife at the Latin Grammys 2024

This year's Latin Grammys were packed with glamour and talent, with a long roster of stars attending the show hosted at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Among them were Christian Nodal, Angela Aguilar, and Marc Anthony.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal

While Nodal and Aguilar have attended plenty of Grammy events throughout their professional lives, this occasion marked the first where the two walked the red carpet together. The two looked happy and excited to be involved in the historic night, taking various photos on the red carpet.

Nodal wore a black suit with a white button-up underneath, rounding it all out with black sunglasses. Aguilar opted for silver, wearing a cream-colored dress with glittering details.

© John Parra Nodal, Anthony and Ferreira at the Grammys

The couples' red carpet encounter

Marc Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreira were also on the red carpet, with him wearing a grey suit over a white t-shirt, and Ferreira wearing a black and stunning dress with fringes.

The couples ran into each other on the red carpet, prompting excitement from everyone involved. The foursome took a group photo where they all laughed and made some gestures for the cameras.

© Dia Dipasupil Nodal, Aguilar, Anthony, and Ferreira

Nodal and Anthony have been friends for some time now. About a year ago, the two shared videos on their social media of a night they spent dancing with friends, with Ferreira joining them. Nodal has also attended some of Anthony's concerts, accompanied by his former partner Cazzu.

Throughout the evening, Ferreira and Cazzu shared various photos, with Ferreira sharing a photo of the two on her Instagram stories and mentioning how much fun they had together.

"What a fun night!" she wrote, showing her and Cazzu in the crowd as they waited for Anthony's concert to begin.

Most recently, Anthony and Ferreira were also in attendance at Nodal and Aguilar's wedding in Mexico.