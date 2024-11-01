Christian Nodal defends Angela Aguilar after Cazzu's statement: 'No one talks about my wife like that'

Christian Nodal is speaking up following the statements of his former romantic partner Cazzu, who responded to his wife Angela Aguilar's claims during her latest interview. The Mexican singer decided to share his thoughts and defended Angela from Cazzu after the Argentinian artist said Angela's statement was "a lie."

The drama started after Angela explained to ABC News Live that all parties involved in the situation were aware, and no one was hurt in the process, referring to Cazzu's knowledge about their relationship. Cazzu, who has preferred to avoid the public eye during the controversy, decided to give her side of the story and disagreed with Angela's claims.

"It was recently said that I had knowledge of these two people's relationship long before, as if I were fully aware and even implied to be part of some kind of plan. I feel somewhat obligated to refute this entirely and say it’s a lie," Cazzu said on the radio show PLP, adding that she is not sure if there was something going on between Angela and her ex while she was pregnant or while they were still together.

Nodal decided to defend Angela on Instagram Live after Cazzu shared her side of the story. “You are not going to talk about my wife like that. She is not a mistress, she is nothing like what you say, and much less what you imply. She was never my mistress. You made a soap opera out of pure theories and stupid things," he said.

Nodal continued, “If someone thinks of believing or making up a story about all of that, it is very serious, insinuating that I was with my wife during my former relationships, something very serious and ugly. You have to be very careful with the stories. I may be many things, but I am not unfaithful. It is difficult and uncomfortable."

He concluded by saying that the statements make him "very sad, angry and uncomfortable." "But it is what it is. I was never unfaithful, there was never a third person," he insisted.