Cazzu and her daughter Inti melt the hearts of her fans with a sweet moment

After stepping away from social media following her breakup with Christian Nodal, Cazzu is gradually making her way back to Instagram. On Sunday, she surprised her fans by sharing a sweet new photo of her daughter, Inti, which quickly melted their hearts. Since celebrating Inti’s first birthday on September 14th, Cazzu hadn’t posted any pictures of her little girl. But she couldn’t resist sharing an adorable snapshot of Inti holding a sign that read, “Mom, I love you.”

In the photo, Inti is smiling while being held by someone—likely a member of Cazzu’s family—while holding a heart-shaped sign. It appears this sweet gesture was a gift from the little one to her famous mom, who has been shielding Inti from the media buzz following her breakup with Nodal and his wedding to Ángela Aguilar. All the attention led Cazzu to take a break from social media for a while, but things seem to have settled down now.

Since Inti’s birthday, Cazzu hadn’t shared any pictures of her daughter, who is growing fast and resembles her famous dad, Christian Nodal, more each day. Despite their breakup, Cazzu and Nodal remain close for the sake of Inti. As proof, the Sonoran singer made a long trip to be present at his daughter’s first birthday party, an effort he acknowledged on social media while asking for privacy in his role as a father—a part of his life he prefers to keep out of the public eye.

Although Cazzu has been a bit more open with her fans recently, sharing an entire album of photos from Inti’s birthday party, she deleted it just a few days later. This new photo of Inti is the only one on her Instagram. In August, after staying out of the spotlight for a couple of months, the Argentine artist reappeared on the show Esto es ¡Fa! and revealed that her decision to take a social media break was to protect her baby.

At the time, Cazzu explained that she wanted to avoid being affected by the energy surrounding the news of her breakup with Nodal: “I haven’t had social media on my phone for two months... I took them off because there’s a fire burning, and I don’t even want a spark to jump at me. So, I said, ‘I’m not even going to risk hitting the wrong button.’ It’s not something that torments me; it was a responsibility I took on,” Cazzu explained regarding her decision to stay away from social media.