Cazzu makes a fierce return to the red carpet with 'La Joaqui'

Cazzu is slowly getting back into her routine and public appearances. Recently, she was spotted on a girls' night out with close friends 'La Joaqui' and Nicki Nicole at the Spotify House opening in Buenos Aires. She kept the energy rolling, surprising fans on Thursday, walking the red carpet at the Best New Artist Showcase in the Argentine capital.

Cazzu was also joined by Argentin singer 'La Joaqui' and they hit a fierce pose wearing black looks that exuded elegance and sensuality.

On Instagram, 'La Joaqui' shared a video featuring herself and Cazzu. 'La Joaqui' wore a black strapless leather dress, while Cazzu sported a black pencil skirt and a bikini-style top. Joaquinha’s hair was sleek and parted in the middle, with red lips accentuating her makeup. Cazzu had her hair in a double updo with loose bangs and nude lips.

Alongside the video, Joaquinha wrote: “Vos y yo contra el mundo 🧡,” highlighting their strong, long-standing friendship. She soundtracked the post with their song "Glock," which celebrates female empowerment and sisterhood.

'La Joaqui' has been a steadfast supporter of Cazzu following her high-profile breakup with Christian Nodal. While their friendship was well-known, it was during this time that 'La Joaqui' really stepped up to support her friend and her daughter, little Inti, who is about to turn one.

In 2021, 'La Joaqui' shared on the Argentine show Podemos Hablar how Cazzu helped her during a difficult period. “When I had my second daughter, I was in a very violent situation. I didn’t have social media or anything, and the only number I remembered was Cazzu’s. I called her and said, ‘I’m here, I’m scared something might happen to me, or I might die and leave my daughters.’ She said, ‘You’ve got an apartment ready, and a car is coming to get you.’ I grabbed one baby in one arm and the other in the other arm, and I left. I lived there until I got back on my feet and started making music again. I came back stronger than before,” she recalled tearfully.

Now, it's 'La Joaqui’s' turn to support Cazzu through a challenging 2024 following the end of her relationship with Nodal. Weeks after their breakup was announced, Nodal revealed his new relationship with Ángela Aguilar, whom he married on July 24.