Cazzu shuts down Angela Aguilar's claim about Nodal relationship: 'It’s a Lie'

After five months of laying low amid a whirlwind of media coverage following her breakup from Mexican superstar Christian Nodal, Cazzu is finally speaking out. Recently, she gave a brief interview to Ventaneando, a popular entertainment program in Latin America, marking the first time she’s publicly discussed her child’s father.

Now, Cazzu has decided to share her side on PLP, the radio show hosted by her close friend La Joaqui, alongside Ana Laura Espósito and Flor Jazmín Peña, popular figures in Argentina’s entertainment scene. In a setting that felt like a safe space, Cazzu opened up about the struggles she faced only months after welcoming her daughter, Inti, into the world.

© IG @chulagiamb_

Finally, her side of the story

In a sneak peek of the interview, set to air October 31 at 5:00 pm Argentina time, Cazzu firmly denies Ángela Aguilar’s recent statements to ABC, which claimed the Argentine singer had known about the relationship long before it went public. "I went through a rather turbulent and very public breakup a few months ago, which felt like living in a parallel universe. I stayed silent throughout because it felt like the right thing to do," she said.

With time and perspective, Cazzu is ready to address the inconsistencies in the story that her ex’s wife has put forth. "My integrity as a person was put into question. It was recently said that I had knowledge of these two people's relationship long before, as if I were fully aware and even implied to be part of some kind of plan. I feel somewhat obligated to refute this entirely and say it’s a lie."

© IG @cazzu Cazzu clarified that she was not aware of Nodal's new relationship.

During the interview, Cazzu stressed the seriousness of the situation, especially given that one of the main people involved decided to make these claims publicly.

© IG cazzu Cazzu has finally shared her version of what happened between her and Nodal.

The Argentine artist also spoke about the toll that media speculation has taken on her family: 'So many things have been made up, my family has been deeply hurt, and I’ve endured it all in silence.'Cazzu also shared that this period of silence gave her the space to rebuild herself, setting the foundation for a stronger, new life. "While all of this was going on, I kept silent. In that silence, I was moving, building a home, doing my work, and being a mother."

