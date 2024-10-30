Cazzu breaks her silence and addresses break up with Christian Nodal for the first time

Cazzu is speaking up about her highly publicized breakup with Christian Nodal. The pair, who share a daughter named Inti, announced their breakup five months ago. Since, Nodal has announced a new relationship and a wedding to Angela Aguilar.

© John Parra Cazzu and Christian Nodal in November of last year

In a quick interview with a journalist from the Argentinean program "Ventaneando," Cazzu addressed her breakup in a public manner for the first time, opening up about Nodal and the bond he shares with their daughter.

The exchange occurred at the birthday party of one of Cazzu's best friends, the rapper La Joaqui. Cazzu answered all questions with a smile. "Everything is going well, thanks for asking," she said when the journalist asked her about maternity.

The journalist also asked about Nodal. "They're worried in Mexico about everything that happened with Christian. How is the relationship with her father? Are they still in contact?" Cazzu answered the question smoothly, revealing that Nodal is still in touch with his daughter.

© @cazzu A photo of Inti shared by Cazzu

"Yes, of course, he is still in contact with his daughter always," she said.

Cazzu was also asked about Angela Aguilar's new interview, where she revealed that her relationship with Nodal and their marriage had nothing to hide. "Everything that happened with the wedding... did you know about it? Were you aware of it?" asked the journalist.

"Yes, of course I knew," she said.

Cazzu's return to music

Following a break due to focusing on her daughter and parenting, Cazzu is back to making music and performing for her fans. In June of this year, it was reported that Cazzu would be performing at the Buenos Aires Trap Festival, which will take place this December 7th and 8th at the venue Parque de la Ciudad.

She's scheduled to perform on Sunday 8th, sharing the stage with best-selling acts like Eladio Carrion, Khea, and Milo J.