2024 Latin Grammys: Best moments of the star-studded ceremony

The 25th annual Latin Grammys are a celebration of music, bringing together legendary musicians and emerging talent. This year, there are many surprises and incredible performances, highlighting the best of Latin music in 2024, and honoring artists for their impact and influence.

One of the biggest honors of the ceremony is the recognition of Person of the Year, received by Colombian icon Carlos Vives. “I am honored and moved to have been chosen as the 2024 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year. It is the reward for an authentic journey, for a wonderful team, and, above all, it is the recognition of the musical spirits of our Latin American diversity," he stated.

Carlos Vives opens the 25th Latin Grammy ceremony:

Carlos Vives took the stage and performed some of his greatest hits, opening the show and singing 'Volví a Nacer' before being joined by some of his peers, as well as the musicians that have been inspired by his talent, including Juanes, Fonseca, Sebastián Yatra, and Camilo.

Joe Jonas and Colombian singer Ela Taubert perform:

Joe Jonas and Colombian singer Ela Taubert, who is also a best new artist nominee, sing "¿Cómo pasó?" and showcase their incredible vocals with a duet in both English and Spanish. The song drops at midnight following the ceremony.

Juan Luis Guerra performs "Mambo 23":

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 made the audience dance and sing along to his song "Mambo 23" after winning Best Merengue/bachata album at the 25th edition of the Latin Grammys.

Kali Uchis, Elena Rose and Emilia join forces:

Colombian singer Kali Uchis, Venezuelan artist Elena Rose, and Argentinian performer Emilia joined forced for an incredible performance, with their respective hit songs "Te Mata," "Caracas en el 2000" and "No Se Ve MP3."

A tribute to Juan Gabriel, José José and Vicente Fernández:

Carlos Rivera, David Bisbal, Reik, Leonel García, and Alejandro Fernández team up for an emotional tribute to the legendary musicians who have left their mark and an incredible legacy in the music industry. The three musicians paid tribute to Juan Gabriel, José José, and Vicente Fernández, singing "Hasta Que Te Conocí", "El Triste" and "No Me Sé Rajar."

Bon Jovi gives Carlos Vives the Person of the Year award:

"You are a music legend, a rock legend," Carlos said to Bon Jovi, sharing his admiration and declaring that "music has no borders." The singer dedicated the award to his wife, his kids, and his fans. "This is for my country Colombia," he added.

A salsa tribute with the most talented musicians:

Marc Anthony, Tito Nieves, Cristian Alicea, Grupo Niche, Luis Figueroa, Oscar D' Leon and La India join their powerful voices for a salsa tribute, making the crowd dance to their hit songs, including "De Mi Enamórate", "Una Aventura", "Tú Me Vuelves Loco", "Llorarás" and "Vivir Lo Nuestro."

Karol G wins Best Música Urbana Album:

Karol G dedicated her Latin Grammy to her family and her boyfriend Feid. The Colombian singer was recognized for the impact and success of her album 'Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season).'

Luis Fonsi wins Best Pop Vocal Album:

Luis Fonsi dedicates the coveted Best Pop Vocal Album to his wife Agueda Lopez, and their two kids. The singer also shared his love for Puerto Rico while taking the stage.

Becky G, Ángela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar and Edgar Barrera take the stage:

Acclaimed music producer Edgar Barrera takes the stage with Becky G, Ángela, and Leonardo Aguilar to perform their hit song "Por El Contrario" with a mariachi band.

Anitta and Tiago Iorc join forces for a special performance:

Brazilian artists Anitta and Tiago Iorc take center stage with an acoustic performance of "Mil Veces" and "Más Que Nada" in Spanish and Portuguese at the 25th Latin Grammy Awards.

Pitbull and Bon Jovi make the audience dance:

Pitbull and Jon Bon Jovi bring the party and make history with an incredible performance of "Now Or Never." Their collaboration will be released on November 14, the night of the ceremony.

Ela Taubert gets emotional after winning the Best New Artist award:

Ela Taubert wins the Latin Grammy for Best New Artist. The Colombian singer got emotional on stage sharing her appreciation for her family, her fans, and her friend and collaborator Joe Jonas.



The Warning brings rock to the Latin Grammys:

Paulina Villarreal, Alejandra Villarreal, and Daniela Villarreal of The Warning take the stage at the 25th Latin Grammy Awards to perform their song "Qué Más Quieres."

Luis Fonsi performs his hit songs:

Luis Fonsi takes over the Latin Grammys and brings his signature sound, performing his hit songs "No Me Doy Por Vencido," "Despacito" and "Santa Marta."

Juan Luis Guerra wins Album of The Year:

The fan-favorite Dominican musician Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 won the coveted Album of The Year for their latest project Radio Güira.