Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, and Camila Cabello's incredible performances at Elie Saab fashion show

It was a star-studded event at the 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, and Camila Cabello were the three artists chosen to perform at the stunning fashion show, wearing dazzling ensembles from the brand and celebrating with their hit songs and jaw-dropping dance numbers.

This was also Jennifer's return to the stage following the cancellation of her tour and her divorce from Ben Affleck, and the musician did not disappoint, wearing one of her signature sparkling looks and entertaining the audience with her incredible choreography and vocals, singing her most popular songs, including "On the Floor,” "Let's Get Loud” and “Waiting for Tonight.”

© COURTESY ELIE SAAB Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Elie Saab, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry at the 1001 Season of Elie Saab fashion show.

Celine went viral for her stunning performance, wearing a sparkly gold gown while singing “The Power of Love” and “I’m Alive,” among some of her other hit songs. Meanwhile, Camila showcased her bubbly personality while performing "Havana" and "Never Be The Same."

300 designs were included in the exclusive event, where celebrities, A-List stars, and supermodels showcased the looks, including Halle Berry who wore her iconic 2002 Oscars dress from the brand. Other stars included Carine Roitfeld, Monica Bellucci, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Poppy Delevingne, Kelly Rutherford, Alek Wek, Amelia Gray Hamlin, and Adriana Lima, among others.

“There are some moments in life that just happen and they change our lives forever!” Halle wrote about the important moment. “Winning an Academy Award in my [Elie Saab] gown was one of those moments for me! Thank you Mr. Saab for being a part of the tapestry of my life as we have been inextricably connected for 22 years now! It was my honor to celebrate you and your 1001 Seasons. Here’s wishing you many more glorious years of joy, creativity and glamour!”

© COURTESY ELIE SAAB Celine Dion at the1001 Seasons of Elie Saab red carpet

"The event captured vast expanses of creativity drawn from the essence of Arab culture and its golden years of intellect and innovation, now showcased to the world through this magnificent event," Saab shared in a statement. “Elie Saab’s celebration at Riyadh Season is a culmination of generations of fashion, rooted in traditions that preceded me, and which I have had the privilege of reinvigorating and evolving.