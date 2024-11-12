Jennifer Lopez's special moment with Emme after making an emotional revelation: 'It was a pretty intense year'

Jennifer Lopez has found support in her two kids, Emme and Max. The Hollywood star has previously talked about her unconditional love for her twins during the difficult moments she faced this year, including her divorce from Ben Affleck.

JLo is always spending quality time with her kids and enjoys being accompanied by them everywhere she goes, even when it comes to exclusive events. Most recently, the singer shared her excitement to have Emme by her side at the premiere of 'Wicked' in Los Angeles.

The performer looked stunning in a sequined gown featuring a high neck and cut-out sides. Jennifer posed on the red carpet in the head-turning Zuhair Murad gown, paired with gold strappy heels, a metallic clutch, and minimal jewelry.

© Phillip Faraone Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked"

JLo shared a photo with Emme after entering the theater. The pair were all smiles ready to watch the movie, proving that the duo is always enjoying each other's company. "Wicked!! We loooved it," JLo wrote.

© JenniferLopez/Instagram Jennifer and Emme at the premier of "Wicked"

Just days before Jennifer had opened up about the reason behind her tour cancelation. The singer appeared on the Graham North Show and explained that she needed to be with her kids amid the difficult moments she was facing.

She also apologized to her fans and had a sweet moment with someone in the audience. "I decided to take this summer off and be home with the kids and it was the best thing I think I’ve ever done," she said on the show, adding, "It's not like me to do that."

© Jennifer Lopez/Instagram Jennifer Lopez is a proud mom of Emme and Max

Jennifer recognized a fan in the audience and apologized to him as well, before standing up and giving him a hug. The singer recently revealed her holiday plans to People. "It was a pretty intense year for me and I'm most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family coming out from the East Coast," she said to the publication.

"We don't get to see each other all year, so we kind of catch up on what everybody's doing and how life is. It's just a beautiful time. I really enjoy it," she said.