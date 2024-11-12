Britney Spears has reportedly reconciled with her son Jayden after years of estrangement

Britney Spears has reconciled with one of her sons after years of public estrangement. Sources claim Spears has reconciled with her youngest son, Jayden, 18, who recently returned to California and has seen her mother a couple of times.

© @britneyspears Britney Spears and her sons in 2021

“They have been spending a lot of time together,” said a source to Page Six.

The source reports that Jayden was recently in California after moving to Hawaii last year with his brother Sean, 19, and his father, Kevin Federline. It's believed that Sean remains in Hawaii and that Jayden is permanently moving back to his home state.

“Britney is thrilled to have her baby back,” said a second source to the outlet.

“Everything is moving in the right direction.”

It's unknown if Jayden is staying in Spears' home.

© GettyImages Spears and Kevin Federline were married from 2004 until 2007

Earlier this year, it was reported that Spears traveled to Hawaii to visit her kids, suggesting that the reconciliation has been a long time coming. In 2022, Jayden participated in a rare interview, where he opened up about his complicated relationship with his mother.

“I 100 percent think this can be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort,” he said to the UK channel ITV. “I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again.”

He also criticized Spears' social media activity. “It’s almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention," he said.

Spears is also concluding her child support payments

TMZ reports that Spears is nearing the end of her child support payments to Federline, which have been ongoing for the past 17 years. The payments, which consist of $10,000 every quarter, will be stopping this November 15.

The end of Spears' child support payments is due to Jayden's 18th birthday, which he celebrated two months ago.