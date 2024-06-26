Kevin Federline clears up reports that Britney Spears has reconciled with their children

There were reports this week that Britney Spears has reconciled with her sons Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17, who she shares with Kevin Federline, but some details may have been exaggerated. Despite reports by the DailyMail that Britney visited them in Hawaii and has been in communication with them for months, the former dancer's lawyer has said otherwise.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, said the only thing Britney and her children have done is communicate on the phone. "Reconciliations and the reunification of relationships are difficult and take time. They are sometimes complicated and always a lengthy process. The process has not really commenced, let alone [been] completed," he told the outlet.

Thankfully, things are looking hopeful. "The good thing is that the boys saw their mom was doing well and have a desire to speak with her," he continued. "There has been some telephonic communication between Britney and her sons, and we think that is a step in the right direction."

A source told TMZ the same thing, explaining they have only had one conversation with Britney on Mother's Day, and they have not seen each other in nearly 3 years. The last photo of them together was in 2021. However, on June 14, Britney shared a gallery of photos of her brother Bryan Spears, and she referenced her kids in the caption. "I sent it to my kids and I think they got jealous because they said 'that’s a filter … that’s not real'" Britney wrote, so it does seem like they are texting more.

Britney's strained relationship with her kids

Federline and his wife Victoria and children moved to Hawaii in August 2023, and the singer has had a strained relationship with her sons for years. Back in 2022, it was reported that they chose not to see their mother, with Federline telling ITV in an interview her nude content on Instagram was a big concern for them. "I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself.' But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough," he said. "I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school." While they were invited to her wedding to Sam Asghari, they chose not to attend.

The "Oops I Did it Again" singer has been very vocal when it comes to her sadness towards the strained relationship. "I used to have my kids at one point way more than (ex-husband Kevin Federline)," Spears said in audio clips she shared to Instagram in 2022. "From when they were 6 to 9 years old, I had them 70% of the time, and in the course since they've been gone, I've honestly felt like a huge part of me has died and like I have no purpose anymore. They were my joy; they were my everything," she continued. Hopefully, it's all up from here, and Britney does get to reunite with her sons.