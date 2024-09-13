Britney Spears' son Jayden turns 18: Why she's still paying child support

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's children Sean and Jayden are both 18 years old, but she's still going to be coughing up some money for the next couple of months. Their youngest son Jayden officially became an adult on September 12, 2006, but according to TMZ, she is still responsible for payments until November - here's why.

© Getty Images Britney Spears shares two adult sons with her former husband

According to the outlet's insiders with direct knowledge of the situation, the original child support order said payments would cease on Jayden's 18th birthday or when he graduates high school, whichever is later. The former dancer moved to Hawaii with his family in the summer of 2023, and Jayden will graduate from high school in November, an early graduation - so the payment will continue through October and November, and then it will stop.

As reported by TMZ, the original child support order was set at $20,000 a month, but in 2018 it doubled to $40k. Partly because Kevin had the kids most of the time, plus there were extra expenses as they got older.

© @britneyspears The last time Britney saw her children was reportedly three years ago

Their insiders said that last month, Britney’s team decided to cut child support in half without giving Kevin’s side a heads-up, sparking a legal battle. His team argued that if it went to court, the judge would likely give Kevin more than half since he still has a lot of fixed expenses. They reportedly settled on $20k a month, with Britney also paying Kevin a significant amount to cover those expenses.

On the bright side, there were some positive reports in June that communication between her and her children was increasing. They have not seen each other in nearly three years, but speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, said they had communicated on the phone. "The good thing is that the boys saw their mom was doing well and have a desire to speak with her," he explained. "There has been some telephonic communication between Britney and her sons, and we think that is a step in the right direction."