Lourdes Leon's relationship with her dad Carlos Leon and his friendship with Madonna

Carlos and Madonna welcomed their daughter in October 1996.

UPDATED SEPTEMBER 12, 2024 5:12 PM EDT

Carlos Leon and Lourdes Leon have always kept a good relationship. The personal trainer had a brief romantic relationship with Madonna, with the pair welcoming their daughter in October 1996. However, they decided to call it quits less than a year later in 1997.

The Cuban-born personal trainer and the singer were able to co-parent successfully, and they remained friends after their breakup. Carlos is known for keeping his personal life private but has talked about his family life occasionally, proving that he is a proud dad. 

Most recently, Lourdes showed support for Carlos during his modeling debut at New York Fashion Week, where he walked the runway for Willy Chavarria. 

Carlos Leon and Madonna© Jim Smeal

Carlos and Madonna dated from 1994 to 1997. “I have a great relationship with all my ex-girlfriends, but especially Madonna,” he said on “The Billy Bush Show” in 2008. 

“There was a friendship and there still is a friendship. If she needs to talk to me I’m there and if I need to talk to her she’s there. That’s the way it goes.”

Photo Â© 2023 The Image Direct/The Grosby Group EXCLUSIVE New York City. June 18, 2023. Lourdes Leon is seen in a rare outing with her dad Carlos Leon on Father's Day in New York City. Carlos came and visited her at the closet sale he was hosting in SoHo and received a gift from Lourdes. Madonna's daughter wore a white crop top, baggy red shorts, tube socks and basketball shoes. *** Lourdes LeÃ³n es vista en una rara salida con su papÃ¡ Carlos LeÃ³n en el DÃ­a del Padre en la ciudad de Nueva York. Carlos vino y la visitÃ³ en la venta de armario que estaba organizando en SoHo y recibiÃ³ un regalo de Lourdes. La hija de Madonna vestÃ­a una blusa corta blanca, pantalones cortos rojos holgados, calcetines de tubo y zapatillas de baloncesto.© Grosby Group

"I wouldn't change anything. I got the best thing out of that relationship, and that's my daughter. My daughter is everything to me," he told People in 2008. He went on to admit that they "talk every day," sharing his love and appreciation for Lourdes.

Lourdes Leon and her dad Carlos Leon after Willy Chavarria fashion show in NYC© Grosby Group

The pair have seen multiple times around New York City, spending quality time together. Carlos went on to marry Betina Holte in 2013 and welcomed his son Meeka Leon in 2015. 

He previously talked about Lourdes' relationship with his son. "[Lourdes is] awesome and she's a very cool big sister. So yeah, she loves it," he said to Hello! in 2016.

Lourdes Leon Shopping With Her Father Carlos Leon and His Wife Betina Holte and family in Soho.© Grosby Group

"I'm very empathetic, and I'm good at listening to my daughter," he told People in 2011, explaining that he is very protective and "lenient" with Lourdes. 

"I'm probably a bad dad when it comes to disciplining her," he said at the time, adding, "She's my little girl. I want her to stay young forever."

Carlos Leon and Lourdes Leon© Grosby Group

Lourdes also talked about her relationship with Carlos, describing him as "amazing" and admitting why she didn't learn Spanish from him. "Because he was lazy and didn't feel like it," she said to Debi Mazar, adding, "That's not to say he's not amazing. I love him so much."

