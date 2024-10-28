Adele is brought to tears after seeing Celine Dion attending her show

Adele and Celine Dion experienced an emotional moment together this weekend. During Sunday's performance, Adele was shocked to see Dion, one of her idols, in the stands. The moment brought the two to tears as they embraced in front of a rapturous audience who couldn't believe what they were witnessing.

Footage shared online showed Adele performing the song "Easy on Me." As the opening notes of the music began, Adele saw Dion in the crowd and got teary-eyed, approaching her for a hug. The moment brought rapturous applause from the audience.

Dion appeared surprised in the video and visibly moved by Adele's reaction, holding onto her face and wiping her tears. "Oh my God!" yelled the person recording the clip.

Adele was so overcome with emotion that she asked audience members to help her sing the song and complete the performance. Near the end of the show, she revealed to the audience that Dion was "one of my favorite people of all time."

Dion took a bow for the audience, who cheered in excitement.

Dion's big 'surprise'

Adele reminisced about the moment later on social media, revealing that Dion's presence in the audience was a surprise to her. She also shared that Dion was one of the reasons why Adele chose to establish her residence at The Coliseum at The Ceasar's Palace.

The photo she shared showed the moment when Adele approached Dion, with tears in her eyes, as Dion consoled her and said some words of encouragement. "I have been performing in Celine Dion’s room at the Colosseum for almost 2 years now. 4 weeks to go! It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her. I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and it was a MOMENT!!" she wrote in the post's caption.

She then addressed Dion herself, writing her a sweet message. "Celine Dion, I love you so very very much. Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family. I have loved being there it has been such an honor and Saturday night will be something I remember forever and ever. Such a full circle moment for me to be there with you. Thank you so much."