Adele chose Dominican violinist José Francisco Pérez Colón to perform in ten of her concerts in Germany

Adele is in Munich, delighting her German fans with ten concerts at the Munich Messe from August 2 to 31. In what promises to be an unforgettable experience, the talented singer-songwriter is accompanied by an incredible orchestra. Notably, the orchestra includes the renowned Dominican violinist José Francisco Pérez Colón.

“‼️‼️Wow😨‼️‼️ Yesterday I had the opportunity to play the first of 10 shows with @adele in the city of Munich. 🎻❤️,” Pérez Colón wrote on Instagram. "Super happy to make music with this group of exceptional musicians."

Who is José Francisco Pérez Colón

Born in San Cristóbal, a city in the southern region of the Dominican Republic, Pérez Colón began his musical career at 17 after enrolling at the Conservatorio Nacional de Música. According to the local newspaper, Diario Libre, while studying at the Universidad Pedro Henríquez Ureña in Santo Domingo, he was chosen to partake in a music student exchange program to take him and his instrument to Germany.

While living in Europe, José Francisco completed his Master's Degree program, graduating from the Hochschule für Musik und Theater of Hamburg, Germany, one of the country's most prestigious music universities.

How did José Francisco end up working with Adele?

José Francisco began making a name in Europe after performing in France, Spain, and England. His talent was so evident that Adele's team asked if he was interested in playing at the singer's concerts. Despite José Francisco's busy schedule, which included teaching music lessons to children and young musicians in Germany, he ultimately cleaned up his schedule and accepted the offer.

© Getty Images Adele performs onstage at Messe MÃ¼nchen on August 02, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)

José Francisco's success came after overcoming challenges

The musician candidly revealed to Diario Libre that he felt abandoned by the Dominican Republic after applying for financial help because neither he nor his family could support his musical career. Determined to make it work, she began building violins to keep practicing. Although the people in power in his home country denied him opportunities, he is proud of his roots. "I am more Dominican than anyone else, and I want to return to my country to offer what I have learned and help other young people have the opportunity I had. I want to show that there are people in my country who really contribute to the culture," he told the newspaper.

When will José Francisco Pérez Colón perfom with Adele?

If you are in Munich or plan to visit soon, you might be able to catch Pérez Colón as part of Adele's orchestra during the upcoming performances on August 16, 23, 24, 30, and 31.

