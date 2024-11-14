Skip to main contentSkip to footer
2024 Latin Grammys — Red Carpet: Best fashion moments including Karol G, Joe Jonas, Becky G and more
Some of the most notable nominees include Karol G and Bad Bunny.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
NOVEMBER 14, 2024 6:19 PM EST

The 25th annual Latin Grammys are finally here! This time, the celebration of music has taken place at Miami's Kaseya Center on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

As one of the most important awards ceremonies recognizing the best and most impactful musicians, our favorite performers and celebrities are walking the red carpet just moments before the show starts. 

This year, stars stepped out with their most stunning looks, showing off their unique style, posing for the cameras, and talking to reporters about the emotional tributes and groundbreaking achievements that will be honored tonight.  

One of the highly anticipated moments of the ceremony will be the recognition of Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, which will be received by Carlos Vives, after his successful career throughout the years, and the impact and influence he has given emerging artists. 

Some of the most notable nominees include Karol G and Bad Bunny. The Colombian singer and the Puerto Rican performer have eight nominations each. When it comes to performances, this year viewers will be entertained with an incredible lineup, including Angela Aguilar, Alvaro Diaz, Tiago Iorc, Quevedo, Residente, Myke Towers, Trueno, The Warning, and Leonardo Aguilar.

Emilia attends the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)© Dimitrios Kambouris

Emilia

Emilia dazzled on the red carpet in a silver dress and statement jewelry.

Anitta attends the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)© John Parra

Anitta

Anitta wore a white corset gown. She posed for the cameras at her arrival on the red carpet. 

Rauw Alejandro attends the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)© Dimitrios Kambouris

Rauw Alejandro

Rauw Alejandro wore an all-black look on the red carpet of the Latin Grammys.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony attend the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)© Dimitrios Kambouris

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony are all smiles walking the red carpet of the Latin Grammys.

Becky G© Dimitrios Kambouris

Becky G

Becky G attends the 25th LatinGrammy Awards in a sheer gown featuring a dramatic train.

Karol G attends the 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on November 14, 2024. (Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)© GIORGIO VIERA

Karol G

Karol G wore a blue gown featuring a thigh-high slit.

Joe Jonas © Dimitrios Kambouris

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas looked elegant wearing a gray-and-white ensemble paired with black loafers. 

Maria Becerra attends the Premiere Ceremony during the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Miami Beach Convention Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)© Alexander Tamargo

Maria Becerra

Maria Becerra wore a sparkly gown featuring a side cut-out paired with black strappy heels.

Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal attend the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)© Dimitrios Kambouris

Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal

Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal look happier than ever walking the red carpet together.

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo attend the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)© Dimitrios Kambouris

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo attend the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards

 Evaluna Montaner and Camilo attend the 25th Latin Grammy Awards.

Michelle Galván© Romain Maurice

Michelle Galván

Michelle Galván wore a silver gown paired with metallic heels. 

Karen Marti­nez and Juanes attend the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)© Dimitrios Kambouris

Karen Marti­nez and Juanes

Karen Marti­nez and Juanes attend the 25th Latin Grammy Awards.

Clarissa Molina © Dimitrios Kambouris

Clarissa Molina

Clarissa Molina joined the corset trend on the red carpet of the Latin Grammys. 

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Luis Fonsi and Águeda López attend the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)© Dimitrios Kambouris

Luis Fonsi and Águeda López

Luis Fonsi and Águeda López attend the 25th Latin Grammy Awards together.

Kat Graham attends the 25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)© Dia Dipasupil

Kat Graham

Kat Graham attends the 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards.

Nathy Peluso poses with the award for Best Long Form Music Video a the Premiere Ceremony during the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Miami Beach Convention Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)© Alexander Tamargo

Nathy Peluso

Nathy Peluso posed with two of her awards wearing a stunning red gown.

Roselyn Sanchez© GIORGIO VIERA

Roselyn Sanchez

Roselyn Sanchez attends the 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards.

Elena Rose © Dimitrios Kambouris

Elena Rose

Elena Rose attends the Latin Grammys wearing a black gown and statement jewelry.

Gala Montes © Dia Dipasupil

Gala Montes

Gala Montes wore a black ensemble, which consisted of a black dress with lace adornments, paired with matching gloves. 

David Bisbal and Rosanna Zanetti © John Parra

David Bisbal and Rosanna Zanetti

David Bisbal and Rosanna Zanetti attend the 25th Latin Grammy Awards.

Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)© Dimitrios Kambouris

Goyo

Colombian musician Goyo wore a red corset dress paired with gold statement jewelry.

Mon Laferte poses with the award for Best Alternative Music Album for the album "AutopoiÃ©tica" at the Premiere Ceremony during the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Miami Beach Convention Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)© Alexander Tamargo

Mon Laferte

Mon Laferte poses with the award for Best Alternative Music Album wearing a black gown.

Claudia Elena VÃ¡squez and Carlos Vives attend the 25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/WireImage)© Romain Maurice

Claudia Elena Vasquez and Carlos Vives

Claudia Elena Vasquez and Carlos Vives are all smiles walking the red carpet.

Georgina Mazzeo© John Parra

Georgina Mazzeo

Georgina Mazzeo looked stunning in a sparkly gown at the 25th edition of the Latin Grammys. 

Karina Banda and Carlos Ponce attend the 25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)© Dia Dipasupil

Karina Banda and Carlos Ponce

Karina Banda and Carlos Ponce looked elegant walking the red carpet. Karina wore a black gown with lace adornments, while Carlos wore a blue suit.

Francisca Lachapel© John Parra

Francisca Lachapel

Francisca Lachapel stepped out in a white tulle dress paired with statement jewelry. 

Bizarrap attends the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)© Dimitrios Kambouris

Bizarrap

Bizarrap wore a black suit paired with dark sunglasses and a black hat. 

Amara La Negra attends the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)© John Parra

Amara La Negra

Amara La Negra was all smiles in a sparkly gown at the 25th Latin Grammy Awards. 

Majo Aguilar attends the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)© John Parra

Majo Aguilar

Majo Aguilar wore a white gown paired with a bold red lip. 

Danny Ocean and Maria del Mar Bonnelly attend the 25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)© Dia Dipasupil

Danny Ocean and Maria del Mar Bonnelly

Danny Ocean and Maria del Mar Bonnelly attend the 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards.

