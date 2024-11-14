2024 Latin Grammys — Red Carpet: Best fashion moments including Karol G, Joe Jonas, Becky G and more

The 25th annual Latin Grammys are finally here! This time, the celebration of music has taken place at Miami's Kaseya Center on Thursday, November 14, 2024.
As one of the most important awards ceremonies recognizing the best and most impactful musicians, our favorite performers and celebrities are walking the red carpet just moments before the show starts.
This year, stars stepped out with their most stunning looks, showing off their unique style, posing for the cameras, and talking to reporters about the emotional tributes and groundbreaking achievements that will be honored tonight.
One of the highly anticipated moments of the ceremony will be the recognition of Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, which will be received by Carlos Vives, after his successful career throughout the years, and the impact and influence he has given emerging artists.
Some of the most notable nominees include Karol G and Bad Bunny. The Colombian singer and the Puerto Rican performer have eight nominations each. When it comes to performances, this year viewers will be entertained with an incredible lineup, including Angela Aguilar, Alvaro Diaz, Tiago Iorc, Quevedo, Residente, Myke Towers, Trueno, The Warning, and Leonardo Aguilar.
Emilia
Emilia dazzled on the red carpet in a silver dress and statement jewelry.
Anitta
Anitta wore a white corset gown. She posed for the cameras at her arrival on the red carpet.
Rauw Alejandro
Rauw Alejandro wore an all-black look on the red carpet of the Latin Grammys.
Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony
Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony are all smiles walking the red carpet of the Latin Grammys.
Becky G
Becky G attends the 25th LatinGrammy Awards in a sheer gown featuring a dramatic train.
Karol G
Karol G wore a blue gown featuring a thigh-high slit.
Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas looked elegant wearing a gray-and-white ensemble paired with black loafers.
Maria Becerra
Maria Becerra wore a sparkly gown featuring a side cut-out paired with black strappy heels.
Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal
Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal look happier than ever walking the red carpet together.
Evaluna Montaner and Camilo attend the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards
Evaluna Montaner and Camilo attend the 25th Latin Grammy Awards.
Michelle Galván
Michelle Galván wore a silver gown paired with metallic heels.
Karen Martinez and Juanes
Karen Martinez and Juanes attend the 25th Latin Grammy Awards.
Clarissa Molina
Clarissa Molina joined the corset trend on the red carpet of the Latin Grammys.
Luis Fonsi and Águeda López
Luis Fonsi and Águeda López attend the 25th Latin Grammy Awards together.
Kat Graham
Kat Graham attends the 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards.
Nathy Peluso
Nathy Peluso posed with two of her awards wearing a stunning red gown.
Roselyn Sanchez
Roselyn Sanchez attends the 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards.
Elena Rose
Elena Rose attends the Latin Grammys wearing a black gown and statement jewelry.
Gala Montes
Gala Montes wore a black ensemble, which consisted of a black dress with lace adornments, paired with matching gloves.
David Bisbal and Rosanna Zanetti
David Bisbal and Rosanna Zanetti attend the 25th Latin Grammy Awards.
Goyo
Colombian musician Goyo wore a red corset dress paired with gold statement jewelry.
Mon Laferte
Mon Laferte poses with the award for Best Alternative Music Album wearing a black gown.
Claudia Elena Vasquez and Carlos Vives
Claudia Elena Vasquez and Carlos Vives are all smiles walking the red carpet.
Georgina Mazzeo
Georgina Mazzeo looked stunning in a sparkly gown at the 25th edition of the Latin Grammys.
Karina Banda and Carlos Ponce
Karina Banda and Carlos Ponce looked elegant walking the red carpet. Karina wore a black gown with lace adornments, while Carlos wore a blue suit.
Francisca Lachapel
Francisca Lachapel stepped out in a white tulle dress paired with statement jewelry.
Bizarrap
Bizarrap wore a black suit paired with dark sunglasses and a black hat.
Amara La Negra
Amara La Negra was all smiles in a sparkly gown at the 25th Latin Grammy Awards.
Majo Aguilar
Majo Aguilar wore a white gown paired with a bold red lip.
Danny Ocean and Maria del Mar Bonnelly
Danny Ocean and Maria del Mar Bonnelly attend the 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards.