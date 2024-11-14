2024 Latin Grammys — Red Carpet: Best fashion moments including Karol G, Joe Jonas, Becky G and more

The 25th annual Latin Grammys are finally here! This time, the celebration of music has taken place at Miami's Kaseya Center on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

As one of the most important awards ceremonies recognizing the best and most impactful musicians, our favorite performers and celebrities are walking the red carpet just moments before the show starts.

This year, stars stepped out with their most stunning looks, showing off their unique style, posing for the cameras, and talking to reporters about the emotional tributes and groundbreaking achievements that will be honored tonight.

One of the highly anticipated moments of the ceremony will be the recognition of Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, which will be received by Carlos Vives, after his successful career throughout the years, and the impact and influence he has given emerging artists.

Some of the most notable nominees include Karol G and Bad Bunny. The Colombian singer and the Puerto Rican performer have eight nominations each. When it comes to performances, this year viewers will be entertained with an incredible lineup, including Angela Aguilar, Alvaro Diaz, Tiago Iorc, Quevedo, Residente, Myke Towers, Trueno, The Warning, and Leonardo Aguilar.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Emilia Emilia dazzled on the red carpet in a silver dress and statement jewelry.



© John Parra Anitta Anitta wore a white corset gown. She posed for the cameras at her arrival on the red carpet.



© Dimitrios Kambouris Rauw Alejandro Rauw Alejandro wore an all-black look on the red carpet of the Latin Grammys.



© Dimitrios Kambouris Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony are all smiles walking the red carpet of the Latin Grammys.



© Dimitrios Kambouris Becky G Becky G attends the 25th LatinGrammy Awards in a sheer gown featuring a dramatic train.



© GIORGIO VIERA Karol G Karol G wore a blue gown featuring a thigh-high slit.



© Dimitrios Kambouris Joe Jonas Joe Jonas looked elegant wearing a gray-and-white ensemble paired with black loafers.

© Alexander Tamargo Maria Becerra Maria Becerra wore a sparkly gown featuring a side cut-out paired with black strappy heels.



© Dimitrios Kambouris Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal look happier than ever walking the red carpet together.



© Dimitrios Kambouris Evaluna Montaner and Camilo attend the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards Evaluna Montaner and Camilo attend the 25th Latin Grammy Awards.



© Romain Maurice Michelle Galván Michelle Galván wore a silver gown paired with metallic heels.



© Dimitrios Kambouris Karen Marti­nez and Juanes Karen Marti­nez and Juanes attend the 25th Latin Grammy Awards.



© Dimitrios Kambouris Clarissa Molina Clarissa Molina joined the corset trend on the red carpet of the Latin Grammys.



© Dimitrios Kambouris Luis Fonsi and Águeda López Luis Fonsi and Águeda López attend the 25th Latin Grammy Awards together.



© Dia Dipasupil Kat Graham Kat Graham attends the 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards.



© Alexander Tamargo Nathy Peluso Nathy Peluso posed with two of her awards wearing a stunning red gown.



© GIORGIO VIERA Roselyn Sanchez Roselyn Sanchez attends the 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards.



© Dimitrios Kambouris Elena Rose Elena Rose attends the Latin Grammys wearing a black gown and statement jewelry.



© Dia Dipasupil Gala Montes Gala Montes wore a black ensemble, which consisted of a black dress with lace adornments, paired with matching gloves.



© John Parra David Bisbal and Rosanna Zanetti David Bisbal and Rosanna Zanetti attend the 25th Latin Grammy Awards.



© Dimitrios Kambouris Goyo Colombian musician Goyo wore a red corset dress paired with gold statement jewelry.



© Alexander Tamargo Mon Laferte Mon Laferte poses with the award for Best Alternative Music Album wearing a black gown.



© Romain Maurice Claudia Elena Vasquez and Carlos Vives Claudia Elena Vasquez and Carlos Vives are all smiles walking the red carpet.



© John Parra Georgina Mazzeo Georgina Mazzeo looked stunning in a sparkly gown at the 25th edition of the Latin Grammys.



© Dia Dipasupil Karina Banda and Carlos Ponce Karina Banda and Carlos Ponce looked elegant walking the red carpet. Karina wore a black gown with lace adornments, while Carlos wore a blue suit.

© John Parra Francisca Lachapel Francisca Lachapel stepped out in a white tulle dress paired with statement jewelry.



© Dimitrios Kambouris Bizarrap Bizarrap wore a black suit paired with dark sunglasses and a black hat.



© John Parra Amara La Negra Amara La Negra was all smiles in a sparkly gown at the 25th Latin Grammy Awards.



© John Parra Majo Aguilar Majo Aguilar wore a white gown paired with a bold red lip.

