Latin Grammys 2024: When and where to watch the show's 25th edition

The highly anticipated 25th Latin Grammy Awards will take place on Thursday, November 14, 2024, celebrating the best in Latin music from the past year. Hosted at Miami's Kaseya Center and set to air on Univision at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, the event promises a spectacular night filled with unforgettable performances, emotional tributes, and groundbreaking achievements.

This year, the awards ceremony holds special significance. It spotlights Latin music's evolution and introduces new categories, such as "Best Latin Electronic Music Performance" and "Best Contemporary Mexican Music Album." These additions underscore the Academy's commitment to honoring the diversity and creativity within Latin music, which continues to expand its reach and influence. As reported by Billboard, Latin Grammys 2024's notable nominees include Ale Acosta, Valeria Castro, Vikina, Deorro, Bizarrap, and Shakira. The latter category boasts a strong lineup of artists such as Natanael Cano, DannyLux, Grupo Frontera, Carín León, Michelle Maciel, and Peso Pluma.

© Niccolo Guasti Shakira poses with the awards for Song of the year, Best pop song and Best urban/fusion performance the media center for The 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 16, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Niccolo Guasti/Getty Images)

One of the ceremony's most significant highlights will be honoring Carlos Vives as the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year. Known for his profound impact on Latin music, Vives has inspired countless artists and fans with his unique blend of traditional Colombian sounds and contemporary rhythms.

This year, producer and songwriter Édgar Barrera leads the nominations with nine nods, positioning him as a frontrunner across multiple categories. Karol G and Bad Bunny follow closely, with eight nominations each, making them strong contenders for significant awards like Record of the Year and Album of the Year. Fans can expect electrifying performances from these artists, alongside appearances by Anitta and Juan Luis Guerra, who will bring their unique styles to the stage.

© Carlos Alvarez Edgar Barrera accepts the Producer of the Year award during the Premiere Ceremony for The 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 16, 2023, in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)

Meanwhile, Feid, Kany García, Carín León, and Kali Uchis received four nominations. Additionally, artists such as Camilo, Jorge Drexler, Fonseca, Mon Laferte, Nathy Peluso, Residente, Peso Pluma, Shakira, and Elena Rose have each been nominated for three awards.

Latin Grammys 2024 Star-Studded Lineup

The Latin Recording Academy has announced additional artists, including several nominees, who are set to perform at the Latin Grammys 2024. The lineup features Angela Aguilar, Alvaro Diaz, Tiago Iorc, Quevedo, Residente, Myke Towers, Trueno, The Warning, and Leonardo Aguilar, a previous Latin GRAMMY nominee. The event will also have special appearances by GRAMMY-winner Jon Bon Jovi, GRAMMY nominee Joe Jonas, and DJ Khaled, adding even more star power to the night.

© John Parra Angela Aguilar performs during Univision's 34th Edition Of Premio Lo Nuestro a la MÃºsica Latina at FTX Arena on February 24, 2022, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Univision)

Before the main event, the Latin Grammys 2024 Premiere will honor many of this year's winners. Nominees María Becerra, Juliana, and Luísa Sonza will serve as hosts. The ceremony will also feature performances by Ale Acosta, Alok, Valeria Castro, Deorro, Fonseca, Leonel García, Grupo Niche, Draco Rosa, Rozalén, and Vikina.