Jennifer Lopez sends the crowd into a frenzy while performing at the Elie Saab anniversary show

Jennifer Lopez proved she's still a force to be reckoned with as she dazzled audiences at the Riyadh Season this week. The 55-year-old superstar took center stage at "The 1001 Seasons of ELIE SAAB," leaving behind the headlines about her recent divorce from Ben Affleck.

© Elie Saab Lopez commanded the stage with her signature flair in a shimmering, low-cut silver leotard paired with tights and high-heeled boots. A video shared on Instagram captured her energetic performance, which included twerking and powerful vocals that sent the crowd into a frenzy. Her long, flowing hair and dynamic choreography with her backup dancers added to the high-energy spectacle.



© Elie Saab The event marked a collaboration with Lebanese couturier Elie Saab, who presented a breathtaking collection celebrating his 45-year legacy. The fashion showcase titled "1001 Seasons of Elie Saab," featured 300 intricately designed pieces inspired by the Arab tales of "One Thousand and One Nights." Styled by Carine Roitfeld, the Riyadh Season Collection Fall 2025 embodied Saab's unique interpretation of these timeless stories, earning acclaim for its opulence and artistry.



Lopez wasn't the only star turning heads. The event also featured legendary singer Celine Dion among its attendees.

JLo gets choked up explaining why she canceled her tour

Jennifer's performance comes months after she canceled her tour. In an interview with The Graham Norton Show, she reflected on her 'THIS IS ME…LIVE' canceled tour. "I decided to take summer off and be home with the kids, and it was the best thing I think I've ever done. It's not like me to do that," she said.

The 55-year-old, who recently had a special moment with her daughter, Emme, said she likes to apologize to fans whenever the topic comes up, "I know a lot of them were coming out," she shared. JLo encountered a fan the day before who had tickets to the show, and the experience brought her to tears. "This was actually very touching," she shared, getting emotional. "Coming out of the hotel yesterday, [a fan] was like 'I had tickets to go see you,' and I was like, 'I'm so sorry,' and he was like 'Don't say sorry, we love you.' I started crying right away," she shared.

© Amy Sussman Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

"Jennifer I'm here," the fan she was talking about said from the audience, which made the singer get out of her chair and give him a big hug. JLo expressed her excitement to the super fan, saying that after their interaction, she got into the car and started crying. She reiterated how difficult it was for her to cancel the tour. "I've never done that before," she told him.