Jennifer Lopez started crying after an interaction with a fan over her canceled tour

Jennifer Lopez has had a wild rollercoaster of a year with many highs and lows. With films like Atlas, and soon-to-be-released Unstoppable, being highs, and a canceled summer tour, one of her lows.

© ANGELA WEISS JLo performs in 2021 at the Global Citizen Live festival

While she seemingly has no regrets about the opportunity it gave her to spend summer with her children, she did admit that it brought her to tears. In an interview with The Graham Norton Show, she reflected on her 'THIS IS ME…LIVE' canceled tour.

When he asked if it would ever happen in the future, she replied, "I decided to take summer off and be home with the kids, and it was the best thing I think I've ever done. It's not like me to do that."

The 55-year-old, who recently had a special moment with Emme, said she always wants to apologize to fans whenever the topic comes up, "I know a lot of them were coming out," she shared. JLo actually ran into a fan the day prior who had tickets to the show, and the experience moved her to tears.

"This was actually very touching," she shared, getting emotional. "Coming out of the hotel yesterday, [a fan] was like 'I had tickets to go see you,' and I was like, 'I'm so sorry,' and he was like 'Don't say sorry, we love you.' I started crying right away," she shared.

"Jennifer I'm here," the fan she was talking about said from the audience, which made the singer get out of her chair and give him a big hug.

An excited JLo told the super fan that after their interaction, she got in the car and started crying, reiterating how hard it was for her to cancel the tour. "I've never done that before," she told him.

© Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's love story came to an end earlier this year

Lopez canceling her tour was part of a series of dramatic months for the businesswoman. Amid rumors of low ticket sales, Live Nation announced the cancellation on May 31, stating that Lopez, 54, is “taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends.”

By this time, rumors were already swirling that the "Dear Ben" singer and Ben Affleck were on the road to divorce. She pulled the plug on August 20, when she reportedly filed for divorce without an attorney on what would have been their second anniversary,