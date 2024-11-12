Jennifer Lopez's best friend, Leah Remini, still spends 'most Sundays' with her ex

Despite announcing their divorce in August 2024, Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán are proving that some things—like their Sunday football tradition—are simply too precious to let go. The former couple recently shared a candid moment in a joint Instagram post on November 10 as they settled in to watch the Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. In the video, Remini playfully pokes fun at Pagán, who, as usual, is intensely focused on the game.

"Who are you talking to exactly, Angelo?" she asked as he spoke emphatically to the screen. Without missing a beat, Pagán replied, "I'm talking to the television… They can hear me," giving fans a peek at his light-hearted sense of humor. Remini kept the playful banter going, questioning, "You happy, Ang?" to which he replied, "I'm so happy right now."

© @leahremini

Remini's quick wit kept things lively. After Pagán admitted that he'd just said the Cowboys "sucked," she responded with a laugh, "Good, because two seconds ago you said Dallas sucked." He didn't hold back, shouting, "We do! But come on, baby, we can come back from three and five!" The video ended on a sweet note, showing how, even as exes, they can still enjoy time together. Pagán captioned the post with, "Somethings never change. Still spending most Sundays watching my Cowboys with @leahremini #exesbelike."

After nearly thirty years together, Remini and Pagán announced their divorce in a heartfelt statement on August 29. They explained that they were prioritizing their daughter, Sofia, and their deep friendship. Their relationship as co-parents and friends appears to be as solid as ever, with moments like these proving that sometimes bonds evolve rather than end.

© Getty Images Angelo Pagan and Leah Remini attend the HollyRod 20th Annual DesignCare at Cross Creek Farm on July 14, 2018, in Malibu, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for HollyRod Foundation)

The actress and former member of the Church of Scientology said, "After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce," Leah and Angelo shared in a joint statement on X (formerly known as Twitter). "This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it's what's best for us."

The former couple shared the reasons why they are calling it quits. "To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn't fit us anymore," they wrote in their statement. "After a lot of effort and consideration, we've decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today. Our bond is still strong—it's just evolved into something different."

The announcement happened a week after Leah's longtime friend, Jennifer Lopez, also filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, two years after tying the knot in a lavish wedding in Georgia. After Lopez married Ben Affleck, they were reportedly estranged, with sources claiming that the split was related to their relationship.

According to a source who spoke with The New York Post, Remini considered Affleck an unreliable partner and discussed this with Lopez. "Because he is selfish and is not fully committed as a partner," the source relayed. "They were friends for years. She wants to reach out to her, but she can't just call up and say, 'I told you so,"' said the source. "J.Lo was so mad, she cut off all ties."

Remini didn't attend Lopez and Affleck's wedding.