Rauw Alejandro had seven jobs before his breakthrough in music

Rauw Alejandro has emerged as one of the most influential names in contemporary Latin music. The Puerto Rican sensation has captivated millions with his distinctive voice, innovative beats, and captivating stage presence. This week, he was the special guest on the popular Spanish television show "El Hormiguero," where he discussed his latest musical project, "Cosa Nuestra".

Despite all his fame and constant presence in award shows and media outlets, his journey to fame and money is rooted in resilience. Born Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Rauw’s path was far from straightforward. His parents separated during his early childhood, leading him to grow up with his mother, María Nelly Ruiz, his sister, and his grandmother. His mother worked three jobs to support her family—a sacrifice that Rauw deeply respects.

In a candid interview with Vogue, he reflected on her resilience, explaining how her work ethic inspired him to pursue his dreams wholeheartedly.

From Soccer Drea​​​​ms to Music Stardom

Rauw’s initial ambitions didn’t center on music. In his teenage years, he focused on a promising soccer career, even joining the Puerto Rican national team. However, an injury ended his hopes of going professional, forcing him to reconsider his future. This turning point led him to explore music more seriously, where he found a new purpose and passion.

Before his music career took off, Rauw held numerous jobs to make ends meet. He worked as a waiter, bartender, landscaper, and retail assistant at clothing and shoe stores, among others. Reflecting on these experiences, he noted, “Nobody has gifted me anything,” emphasizing that his success is rooted in hard work and determination rather than luck.

Rising Star: From SoundCloud to Global Fame

In 2014, Rauw moved to the United States with his father and began sharing his music on SoundCloud. His early songs quickly went viral, catching the attention of fans and industry insiders. This online success led to the release of his debut album, "Afrodisíaco," in 2018. The album featured collaborations with major Latin artists like J Balvin, Arcángel, and Rosalía.

Rauw’s big breakthrough came in 2021 with the hit single “Todo de Ti.” The song became an international sensation, cementing his status as one of the most listened-to artists worldwide. His unique fusion of reggaeton, R&B, and pop continues to set him apart, establishing Rauw as an artist unafraid to push boundaries and evolve creatively.

The Next Chapter: 'Cosa Nuestra'

As Rauw Alejandro prepares to release "Cosa Nuestra," in November 2024, fans are eager to hear how he’s developed as an artist since his debut. Known for his genre-blending sound and emotive lyrics, Rauw’s new album promises to showcase his continued growth and exploration as a musician.