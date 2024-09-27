New Music Friday: Shakira, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalia, Lady Gaga and more

It's officially fall! As 2024 winds down, we can look back on an amazing year for music. HOLA! has been delivering weekly roundups of fresh tunes all year, and we're not stopping now. Get your end-of-year playlist ready because we’ve got some exciting tracks from a variety of genres, featuring A-listers and rising stars to get the party started!

Shakira

After teasing her new song dedicated to her independent single lifestyle, Shakira's "Soltera" is finally here! The Colombian singer has had her famous friends' support; the cover is a photo of her partying with Anitta, Danna, and Lele Pons. It's a feel-good empowering track with a fun tropical sound.

Oscar Maydon x Fuerza Regida - Tu Boda

Oscar Maydon teams up with Fuerza Regida for "Tu Boda." The heartfelt Corrido Sierreño ballad delivers a sad story about a man who is watching the love of his life marry someone else.

Rauw Alejandro x Mr. NaisGai - PASAPORTE

Rauw Alejandro has had an incredible year for new music. As 2024 starts winding down he keeps the momentum going with the release of 'PASAPORTE" with Puerto Rican producer Mr. NaisGai.

ROSALÍA - Omega ft. Ralphie Choo

On the day before her 32nd birthday Rosalia released "Omega" featuring Ralphie Choo, which highlights her angelic vocals and powerful range. The track is stunning.

DannyLux - MiDNiGHT

Latin GRAMMY-nominated Mexican-American artist and producer DannyLux drops his new single "MiDNiGHT" produced with 8onthebeat (Xavi, Deorro). The track is part of his fresh EDM and house music project, DESCXNTRXL, with Danny getting real about his own heartbreak.

Daddy Yankee - Bailando en la Lluvia

Daddy Yankee, who executive produced Peacock’s upcoming original docu-series “Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World," releases another banger, "Bailando en la Lluvia."

Sofía Reyes - BI

Sofía Reyes releases her new single, "BI," capturing her journey of self-discovery and empowerment as she nears 30. In a fun and unexpected twist, the music video features actress and model Stef Roitman, wife of Sofía's ex, Ricky Montaner.

Jon Z x Myke Towers - JEVA NUEVA

Jon Z is back with his catchy new single, "Jeva Nueva," featuring reggaetón icon Myke Towers. Combining two of Latin urban music’s biggest names, the infectious track blends their unique sounds. "Jeva Nueva" captures the excitement of meeting someone new, with fun lyrics that highlight the allure of a girl who lives by her own rules.

Lady Gaga - Get Happy

Ahead of the long-awaited release of Joker: Folie à Deux, Lady Gaga releases a companion album for the film, “Harlequin." The 13-track body of work features originals and covers like "Get Happy" originally performed by Judy Garland.

WILLOW - wanted feat. kamasi Washington

Willow Smith had one of the most beautiful albums of 2024 with Empathogen, and to the delight of fans, the deluxe version has three new songs. "wanted" featuring kamasi Washington is one of those, and it's enchanting.