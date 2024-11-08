Angela Aguilar on facing backlash: 'I won't say the comments don't affect me'

Ángela Aguilar is once more at the center of attention in the digital world.

Following her interview with ABC and the incendiary statements shared by Cazzu regarding her split from Christian Nodal, Aguilar was recognized by Glamour Mexico as the Woman of the Year. The recognition prompted a wave of backlash and commentary on social media that joins much of the discourse that Aguilar has been facing for the past couple of years.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal

Aguilar sat down with Glamour for an interview in Spanish, sharing that she felt "underserving" of the title of Woman of the Year. "I don't understand why I'm being considered. I feel like I'm barely discovering what it means to be a woman."

She also addressed the pressure of having strangers discuss some of the most personal aspects of her life.

Aguilar shared that she feels a great responsibility towards girls and young women who listen to her music and look up to her as an example. "I want to highlight that I'm 21 years old. I'm barely living, learning how to be, and discovering who I want to be," she said.

She also addressed her mistakes. "Sometimes people see me as a more mature person and maybe I don't look too young in my behavior, but I'm still learning about life," she said.

© Patricia J. Garcinuno Angela Aguilar has been at the center of the spotlight since she started dating Christian Nodal

How she faces her critics

Aguilar also discussed some of the challenges she's experienced over the past three years, which have forced her to turn to her family for support. "I've lived a lot of things in the past three years, from fake rumors to the impact of deepfakes, which was very difficult for me."

The challenges have prompted her to seek therapy in order to protect herself and her well-being.

"I won't say that the comments don't affect me, because that would be inhumane. But what I do say is that they don't define me," she said. She was decisive with her critics, making it clear that her personal life is something they know nothing about.

"I learned that people will talk about what they don't know and it's not my responsibility to explain a thing. If I want to do it, I'll do it, but I don't need to justify myself."