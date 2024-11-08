Pepe Aguilar opens up about his reaction to Ángela’s wedding: ‘Yes, it hurt’

In a rare, candid moment, Pepe Aguilar has shared how he felt about the news of his daughter Ángela Aguilar’s marriage. One of the most talked-about weddings in Mexican entertainment, Ángela's marriage to Christian Nodal surprised fans, with the couple openly sharing their love on social media and in performances. The singer, who admits he initially struggled with the idea, now embraces the happiness of the young couple.

Pepe Aguila get's candid

Pepe spoke about the emotional impact of hearing that his daughter was getting married at just 20. While it wasn’t easy to accept at first, he’s proud to see her happy, walking alongside a man who loves and respects her.

In a recent interview with Mariano Osorio, Pepe didn’t hold back when asked about his feelings on Ángela and Christian’s relationship. Reflecting on his initial shock, he shared, “I won’t lie, I didn’t expect my daughter to get married at 20. So, yes, it was a bit of a shock…” He clarified that Christian’s career as a singer wasn’t a problem for him. “We’re all different versions of God. It doesn’t matter if he’s an artist, a circus performer, or a shoeshiner. I swear, as long as he’s a good person…”

Pepe also recalled proposing to his wife Aneliz when he was just 19, drawing parallels between his life and Ángela’s journey. “Time passes, and here I am as a father, with my daughter marrying at 20. Young people today tend to move quickly,” said Pepe, who stays motivated by his projects and family life with Aneliz.

Going into more detail, Pepe remembered the moment Christian expressed his feelings for Ángela to him and the family. He explained that they had known each other since childhood. “Christian came to talk to me and the family, but honestly, they already had a bit of history from when they were kids. I first hired him for a U.S. tour years ago, and that’s when they met. He performed in about 16, 18 shows…”

For Pepe, Ángela’s wedding was an emotional journey, especially since she’s always been closest to him. “After 20 years of having total responsibility for one of your kids, especially a daughter who was always closer to me than her siblings, it’s like losing one part of life but gaining another. The key is to see the new part…” he explained, adding, “Yes, my daughter got married, yes, it hurt, and yes, I want her husband to treat her well. I really like the guy; he’s always been good to me and continues to be. No issue there…”