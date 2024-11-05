Beyoncé reminds followers to vote while dressed like Pamela Anderson

Beyoncé is sharing a late Halloween costume. Or, she timed the release of a teaser of her awaited music video perfectly in order to break the internet and remind her followers to vote — Two birds, one stone.

© Mitchell Gerber Pamela Anderson at the 1999 MTV Music Video Awards

She shared the clip on Instagram, showing herself dressed as Pamela Anderson in her "Baywatch" years. The video is set to her own song, "Bodyguard" and appears to be a teaser to a larger project.

The clip shows her wearing a stunning blonde wig and makeup reminiscent of Anderson's looks in the '90s. Her most direct reference to Anderson is the bright orange one-piece bathing suit and the matching inflatable rescue can.

One of Beyoncé's looks shows her wearing a bathing suit that reads "Beywatch." Near the end of the clip, she looks straight at the camera while holding up a red flag that reads "Vote!"

The homage was positively received by her followers, who encouraged her to release more music videos and to provide them with some warning before breaking the internet.

"Ma’am…we have jobs to be at in the morning," wrote a follower.

"Somebody wake @pamelaanderson up!!!!" wrote a second person.

In a separate post, Beyoncé shared photos of all of her looks, which are made up of different Pam Anderson-inspired outfits, including the iconic orange bathing suit, a tight black dress with matching gloves, and Anderson's appearance at the 1999 MTV VMAs, where she sore a pink fuzzy hat that she matched with a corset and a dress.

Beyoncé's version showed her standing in front of the red carpet banner, which read "No visual awards" instead of VMAs. This is a clear reference to her fans' complaints regarding the release of her two last records, which have featured no music videos.

"No visuals?!!! I’m crying. Just playing in our face," wrote a fan.

Pamela Anderson's positive response

Anderson seemed thrilled by the tribute, sharing both of Beyoncé's posts on her Instagram stories.

In one of the images, she added a heart, and wrote, "Don't call me Bey..." and a kissy face emoji.