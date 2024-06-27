Beyoncé nails the American old-money aesthetic during her Hamptons vacations

Beyoncé has once again captured our attention with her latest fashion choice. The star, enjoying a luxurious getaway to The Hamptons with her husband Jay Z, has included an Ibiza-inspired design in her holiday suitcase.

The Hamptons, a favorite destination for those who epitomize the American old-money aesthetic, is the perfect place to showcase inspiring coastal styles. At this time of year, we turn our attention to the getaways of the most influential faces of contemporary fashion, and Beyoncé is undoubtedly at the forefront.

The Dress: A piece from Spanish designer Charo Ruiz

Beyoncé chose the Limmey dress from the Resort line of the Spanish firm Charo Ruiz, which beautifully embodies the essence of Ibiza style. As HOLA! Fashion describes the garment as mesh with cotton, which features intricate lace details and thin straps that elegantly frame the chest area.

© Charo Ruiz Limmey dress from the Resort line of the Spanish firm Charo Ruiz

The skater silhouette of the dress enhances Beyoncé's figure, highlighting her Texan roots while exuding a chic and effortless vibe. This piece perfectly aligns with the ongoing trend of merging lingerie and streetwear, proving that emulating Beyoncé's style is a sure path to sartorial success.

Styling: Southern Charm Meets Western Flair

Adding a unique twist to her look, the Houston native accessorized the dress with a scarf tied around her head. While this trend often conjures images of southern Italy, where such accessories have long been associated with a certain social status, Beyoncé has effortlessly infused it with her signature cowboy flair. This blend of Mediterranean elegance and Texan boldness showcases her ability to seamlessly merge different stylistic elements into one cohesive and captivating ensemble.

The Finishing Touches

Beyoncé completed her look with white framed shades and a paisley bandana-inspired red handbag, adding a pop of color that perfectly complements the dress. Her choice of lipstick in a similar shade ties the entire outfit together, demonstrating her keen eye for detail and coordination. ​​​​