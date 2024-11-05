Election Day Deals 2024: Your 'I Voted' sticker can get you free rides, doughnuts, and more

Voting on this year's Election Day might reward you with some perks. Various businesses are encouraging people to vote by rewarding them with treats and discounts. By showing your "I Voted" sticker at participating locations, you might have access to different deals and freebies, including doughnuts, discounted meals, and more.

There are also businesses encouraging and reminding people to vote by facilitating transportation to everyone interested in participating in their democracy.

Scroll down to learn more:

What you can get with your 'I Voted' sticker

© JEFF KOWALSKY The 2024 US Elections

Various restaurants are rewarding those who show their "I Voted" with various deals, with most of them capping out at 20 percent discounts.

BD's Mongolian Grill, Flat Top Grill, Hot Chicken Takeover, and Genghis Grill are offering a 20 percent discount for voters who can show them their 'I Voted' stickers.

Johnny Rockets is offering a free shake with any in-store purchase.

Discounted rides

To encourage voters to go to their polls, Uber and Lyft are offering discounts to people heading to a polling place with the codes "Go Vote" and "VOTE24", respectively.

50 percent discounts are being offered, which can save you up to $10 per ride.

Free doughnuts

© The Washington Post Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts to people who show off their 'I Voted' sticker

Krispy Kreme is one of the most generous businesses this Election Day, offering free doughnuts to every person who shows off their "I Voted" sticker in the store.

Discounted food delivery

Uber Eats is preparing for a lot of action come Election Night.

The service will be offering 25 percent off all orders starting at 6 pm tonight.

Keep an eye out!

© LEONARDO MUNOZ 'I Voted' stickers

Many businesses and stores have deals and offers planned for Election Day, so keep an eye out for any signs while going out to vote, returning from work, grabbing a coffee, or buying yourself something nice to cope with the stress of Election Day.