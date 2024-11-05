Grimes trolls Elon Musk in the midst of presidential elections; 'It's true'

Grimes has jumped on one of the most viral videos to shade her ex and the father of her kids, Elon Musk. Earlier this week, Olivia Rodrigo shared some of her dating red flags, revealing that she doesn't date men who are interested in going to space. Grimes agreed, a gesture that many linked to her ex, who is one of the most vocal proponents of space travel.

The clip shows Rodrigo addressing one of her red flags and the method she uses to shorten her dating pool. “This is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates: I always ask them if they think that they would want to go to space. And if they say yes, I don’t date them," said Rodrigo.

“I just think if you wanna go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself. I think it’s just weird," she said with a laugh.

Grimes saw the video and made a comment on X, the platform owned by Musk. "It’s true,” she wrote under a repost. “Only women should be going to space.”

Grimes, born Claire Boucher, and Musk were first linked in 2018, and have dated on and off for the past years. The two share three kids: XAE-A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. The two have been battling for the custody of their kids over the past year.

Musk is a father of 12 kids.

Musk's search for a mansion that fits his family

A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Musk and Grimes were hunting for a mansion in Los Angeles that could fit Musk's children and their mothers. Despite the fact that the two seem interested in living together, it appears like they're not considering resuming their romance.

Musk shares his remaining nine children with two women: Justine Wilson, his ex-wife, and Shivon Zilis, his business partner.