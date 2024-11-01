Cazzu and Inti win Halloween by wearing adorable matching outfits in the midst of Nodal statements

Amid Halloween costumes and celebrations, Cazzu and Christian Nodal's relationship is back in the spotlight. After Cazzu appeared on a podcast and discussed Angela Aguilar's recent statements in the media, Nodal shared a statement of his own.

© @lajoaqui Inti and her adorable friends

While there's plenty of drama to go around, Cazzu didn't let anything distract her from the special things in life, like coordinating an adorable Halloween costume with her one-year-old daughter, Inti.

The photos were shared on La Joaqui's Instagram, one of Cazzu's closest and best friends. They showed her daughters enjoying Halloween together, with Inti and Cazzu wearing matching butterfly costumes. Inti wore a black onesie that she matched with orange bows and hair accessories.

La Joaqui's daughter appeared to be wearing the costume of a spooky ballerina, wearing a grey tutu and a top with some red paint smeared on her face.

The most adorable part of the Halloween look was the big orange and black butterfly wings that both Cazzu and Inti were wearing. In one of the images shared by La Joaqui, Cazzu is seen smiling widely and holding on to her daughter, with the two having matching accessories on.

© @lajoaqui Cazzu and Inti

The controversy between Nodal, Aguilar, and Cazzu

Earlier this week, Cazzu gave her first public statements regarding her breakup with Nodal and his relationship with Aguilar.

In an appearance on the Argentinean program Luzu TV, Cazzu refuted a statement that Aguilar shared in a recent interview, where she claimed that "everyone was on the same page and no one got their heartbroken" following her romance with Nodal.

"The terrible thing is that they're saying a lie. There's a huge lie which is that I had supposed knowledge of their relationship. She's proposing a very different story than the one I knew until recently," said Cazzu, in Spanish.

She also revealed that she learned the news of Nodal and Aguilar's romance like everyone else -- through the media. "I was surprised because I knew her," said Cazzu of Aguilar. "I had shared some times with her, so first, I thought that it wasn't, and then it turned out to be true."