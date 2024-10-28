Matthew Perry's family and collaborators reminisce about the actor one year after his death

Matthew Perry's death left a great impact on the entertainment community. The actor, who was open about his struggles with addiction, died a year ago, with his body found floating in a hot tub. Since, his family and collaborators have spoken about the great loss they've experienced and how much they miss Perry's vibrant and unique personality.

© Gregg DeGuire Matthew Perry in 2022

Perry's closest family members sat down on the Today Show. His mother Suzanne Morrison, his step-father Keith Morrison, and his younger sisters Caitlin and Emily, shared some of the challenges of losing a loved one and how they work hard to keep his legacy alive.

"Even now, something funny will happen — I’ll see something funny or something ridiculous on the news, l go to call him," said Suzanne. "I have more freedom of a relationship with him now than I ever did. And then it hits me, then hits me so hard that he’s not there."

"He was grumpy all the time, but he was funny all the time," said an emotional Emily, who had to take a moment to collect her thoughts. "When the people that he loved succeeded or they were scared, he would do anything for you."

Perry's collaborators saw a happy guy when shooting the 'Friends' reunion episode

Page Six also spoke with one of Perry's co-workers who was present on the "Friends" reunion episode that was shot in 2021. They revealed that Perry was thrilled to be involved in the project.

“He was very sweet and silly,” said the source.

“Matthew was giggling in between takes. He was so grateful to be a part of the special and that it was even happening.”

The collaborator also revealed that Perry and his cast mates, which include Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt Leblanc, shared a bond that was obvious to everyone in the room.

“He gave a lot of praise to his cast members — saying all the same sweet things they said about him, so you know their love and bond was true,” said the source.