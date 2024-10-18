Camila Morrone reveals what makes her feel "sexy and confident" and what she avoids wearing

Camila Morrone is opening up about what makes her feel more comfortable when it comes to finding balance in her life and staying true to her style. The 27-year-old Argentinian-American actress revealed that her priorities have changed now that she is in her mid-twenties.

During her recent interview with Marie Claire UK, Camila admitted that she used to "sacrifice comfort for beauty" when she was younger. "Now, as I'm in my mid-twenties, I really love the idea of doing the thing that makes me feel most comfortable in every aspect of my life," she said. "Comfort for me has to do with being totally yourself."

Camila went on to talk about the things that make her feel comfortable. "For me, it's sleeping, it's resting, it's exercising, but it's also eating, having fun with my friends and enjoying myself without being too rigid or regimented," she said to the publication.

© BERTRAND GUAY Camila Morrone at the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week

"My business is quite emotional and fast-paced, so that recovery time is very important. Taking care of myself in therapy, reading, watching my favourite shows and sometimes simply rotting (as the young generation says) is a really good counterbalance [and allows me to] recharge my soul," she declared.

© Monica Schipper/GA Camila Morrone attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards

When talking about beauty and fashion trends, Camila admitted that she found out what makes her feel more confident. "Throughout young adulthood you're trying all of these different things to find out what makes you feel sexy, confident and bold, and [for me] it is only in the past few years that I have started to narrow down my go-tos, she said.

© Neilson Barnard Camila Morrone attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

Camila admitted that she loves "a nude lipstick and a nude liner," "a lot of taupe colours and cool tones," and "a smokey eye of any sort. If you put me in an eyeliner and let me smudge it in my waterline I will be very happy."

When it comes to balancing comfort and style, Camila said she avoids wearing high heels. "I did that so much in my young adulthood, but I think comfort has changed for me over the years. My style is different based on the city I am in and the people I am around. Whether I'm in France, New York or LA, it's like different characters I put on, and I sort of adapt to the environment around me," she said to the publication.