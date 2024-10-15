Khloé Kardashian opens up about recovery after tumor removal: Why she got cheek filler

Khloe Kardashian is sharing her experience after undergoing surgery. The reality star is being open with her fans and followers after revealing that she had a tumor removed from her face, which resulted in an "indentation" on the side of her face.

The famous Kardashian took to social media to further explain what happened and how she was able to go back to the natural shape of her cheek with the help of fillers. “As a result of the surgery, and the tumor my incredible doctor removed, I ended up with an indentation in the side of my face,” she said on Snapchat.

“I waited 9 months after surgery to get the indentation filled," Khloe explained. “We had to make sure medically everything was safe and my doctor gave me the go ahead,” showing photos of the before and after. “Indent before injections,” she wrote. “You can see the difference between the before and after."

Khloe has been open about her health struggles, talking about the tumor in October 2022. “I am [predisposed] to melanomas. … I am someone who wears sunscreen every day religiously, so no one is exempt from these things,” she wrote.

Back in 2016, Khloe had another health scare after doctors found a malignant mole on her back. “I’ve gone through this process a couple of times and I am so grateful that most moles have not been cancerous,” she wrote at the time.

“However, there was one mole I had on my back that was skin cancer. I had 8 inches of skin removed. It was definitely painful because it was a lot of skin, but most of the time the removals haven’t been that bad.”

The businesswoman is known for keeping it real with her fans, previously getting candid about cosmetic procedures and revealing that she underwent a rhinoplasty and has felt more confident ever since.