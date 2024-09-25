Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Camila Cabello surprises fans by speaking French in latest TV appearance: 'Je parle un petit peu'
Camila Cabello arrives at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena© Kevin Mazur

Camila Cabello surprises fans by speaking French in latest TV appearance: 'Je parle un petit peu'

Camila walked the runway at L'Oreal Paris as part of Paris Fashion Week

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
SEPTEMBER 24, 2024 8:53 PM EDT

Camila Cabello speaks more than just English and Spanish. The talented singer is now trilingual, as she proved during her latest television appearance while in Paris, France. The musician attended Paris Fashion Week and stopped by for a special segment of the television show 'Quotidien,' presented by Yann Barthès.

The singer has been practicing French, seemingly since her music collaboration 'Mon Amour' with Stromae in 2022. Camila was asked about her French skills on the show, surprising the audience by admitting that she could speak "a little bit."

Camila Cabello walks the runway at LOréal Paris as part of Paris Fashion Week © Kristy Sparow
Camila Cabello walks the runway at LOréal Paris as part of Paris Fashion Week

"Je parle Français un petit peu," she said to the host, adding that she has been learning on Duo Lingo. "Je pratique le Français a Duo Lingo," Camila continued, explaining that she practiced even more after she learned she would be on the show.

@quotidienofficiel

Camila Cabello a profité de son invitation sur le plateau de #Quotidien pour lancer un appel à Aya Nakamura. On attend le feat maintenant 🙏 #camilacabello #ayanakamura #ayanakamurababy #aya #quotidien #tiktokfrance #tiktoknews #musique

♬ son original - Quotidien - Quotidien

The singer went on to talk more about herself in French, introducing herself and telling the audience and the host that she lives in Miami and loves French food. Camila also went viral on social media after a video of her in Paris was shared, where she can be seen talking to her fans in French while signing autographs and taking selfies with them. 

View post on X

Just yesterday, Camila walked the runway at LOréal Paris as part of Paris Fashion Week at the historic Palais Garnier. The event was a celebration of empowerment and beauty, where celebrities and A-List stars teamed up for an incredible line-up, including Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda,  Bethenny Frankel, Viola Davis, Anitta, Belinda, and many more. 

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS