Camila Cabello surprises fans by speaking French in latest TV appearance: 'Je parle un petit peu'

Camila Cabello speaks more than just English and Spanish. The talented singer is now trilingual, as she proved during her latest television appearance while in Paris, France. The musician attended Paris Fashion Week and stopped by for a special segment of the television show 'Quotidien,' presented by Yann Barthès.

The singer has been practicing French, seemingly since her music collaboration 'Mon Amour' with Stromae in 2022. Camila was asked about her French skills on the show, surprising the audience by admitting that she could speak "a little bit."

© Kristy Sparow Camila Cabello walks the runway at LOréal Paris as part of Paris Fashion Week

"Je parle Français un petit peu," she said to the host, adding that she has been learning on Duo Lingo. "Je pratique le Français a Duo Lingo," Camila continued, explaining that she practiced even more after she learned she would be on the show.

The singer went on to talk more about herself in French, introducing herself and telling the audience and the host that she lives in Miami and loves French food. Camila also went viral on social media after a video of her in Paris was shared, where she can be seen talking to her fans in French while signing autographs and taking selfies with them.

Just yesterday, Camila walked the runway at LOréal Paris as part of Paris Fashion Week at the historic Palais Garnier. The event was a celebration of empowerment and beauty, where celebrities and A-List stars teamed up for an incredible line-up, including Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, Bethenny Frankel, Viola Davis, Anitta, Belinda, and many more.