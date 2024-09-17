Whoopi Goldberg defends Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's viral reunion

Whoopi Goldberg is once again coming to the defense of celebrity shenanigans, this time for Bennifer. The “View” talk show co-host shared her thoughts on the viral moment Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had over the weekend at brunch, which gave mixed signals about their pending divorce.

© Grosby Group Reunited! Divorced superstars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were on good terms as they met at the Beverly Hills Hotel to enjoy a Saturday lunch with their children.

JLo and Affleck were all over the internet when they were photographed with their children at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday. A source later told Page Six things got intimate, and they were "holding hands and kissing." "The kids are with them, but at a separate table," they shared.

Goldberg defended their actions, acknowledging how "hard" it must be for them since they have so many people sitting around and judging them. She also said she believed they decided to go to brunch because their kids "wanted to.”

As for the alleged PDA, she said she assumed, "everybody was doing their thing, and if you’re happy with your family, then you are affectionate with them." While many began to wonder if a reconciliation was in the works, she said that "doesn’t mean you’re going home with them again." “It just means, you know, ‘I’m not so mad at you that I can’t sit across from you," the 68-year-old continued.

© Grosby Group The Bennifer kids have all gotten close

Although Goldberg's co-hosts reminded her not to forget they don't share any biological children, her theory isn't coming from nowhere. Lopez and Affleck's blended family has gotten very close. Lopez shares Emme and Max, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and the Air star shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with Jennifer Garner. Fin and Emme have become a couple of besties and looked happy to be at the brunch together. The only kid missing from the outing was Violet, who just started classes at Yale University.

Is the divorce still on?

Unfortunately for Bennifer 2.0 fans, the brunch, and reported hand-holding and smooching do not mean we could have a Bennifer 3.0 in the future. People reported they are still "moving forward" with the divorce. “They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out,” a source told the outlet, noting the businesswoman is "trying to be friendly with Ben.”

An insider also told Page Six, “It was Ben Affleck’s idea to meet there,” adding “He wanted to show that they are friendly exes."