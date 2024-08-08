Marc Anthony's home in the Dominican Republic goes up in flames

Marc Anthony's home in the Dominican Republic has gone up in flames. The accident was reported early this Thursday morning, with videos of the home and the fire going viral.

A video was shared by the Spanish program "El Gordo y La Flaca," showing the flames licking up palm trees and onlookers standing by in shock. Fire fighters were also seen arriving on the scene, trying their best to control the flames and prevent them from spreading out.

HOLA! reached out to Anthony's team and learned that he and his family weren't in the home at the time of the accident. They also confirmed there were no victims or injuries caused by the fire.

The home is called "El Oasis" and is a large property of over 10,000 square feet. According to initial reports, the fire began on the left side of the complex, in an area of bungalows where guests are usually hosted.

Anthony's representatives made it clear that the local fire department had the incident under control. They also confirmed that the main residence, where Anthony, his wife Nadia Ferreira, and their son stay, was unaffected by the fire.

As of this writing, it's unknown what caused the fire.

© @nadiaferreira Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony

More details about Anthony's home

Anthony's property in the Dominican Republic is in Casa de Campo Resort, a luxurious area located in La Romana. The home is usually the place that Anthony and his family and friends visit in the summer or on occasions like Spring Break. Over the past year, Anthony, his wife, and their son have opted to spend Christmas and New Year's in the residence.

The residence is made up of a main home and various bungalows that can house up to 24 people. There are also two pools, with one of them resembling an artificial beach. The house is decorated with gardens, walkways, and all manner of amenities like home theaters, and plenty of areas where guests can spend time together and enjoy each other's company.