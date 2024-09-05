Bill Gates opens up about working with daughter Phoebe for new Netflix show

Bill Gates is a busy man. The Microsoft co-founder has a Netflix docuseries that will be dropping this month. In it, he'll explore some of the most pressing issues that are facing humanity, from AI to income inequality. Guests include artists and leaders, including Lady Gaga and Anthony Fauci, and young people who want to enact some change in the world, like his daughter Phoebe Gates.

"What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates" shines a light on the uncertainties of the future, Gates remains hopeful, introducing his daughter as a part of one of the next generation's problem-solvers.

"It's fun to see her energy," said Gates of his 21-year-old daughter who recently graduated from Stanford University.

He revealed that while shooting the episode, Phoebe brought some bubble tea for him to try. "It has a strange texture that drinks are not supposed to have," he said. "So she may keep trying on that because she's a big fan. I don't know."

"What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates" is a five-episode series built around Gates' desire to learn and understand the world, something that has defined his life and achievements. “Whether at school, Microsoft, or now, as a philanthropist, I consider myself a student," said Gates to TUDUM.

More details about Phoebe Gates

© Variety Bill and Phoebe Gates

Bill Gates has three kids from his marriage with Melinda French Gates: Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe.

While Phoebe and her siblings have opted to lead private lives, as they've grown up, the world has gotten to know them better. In the case of Phoebe, she graduated from Stanford like her elder sister, with a degree in Human Biology. She's also very interested in fashion, with her acquiring an internship at British Vogue and spending fashion week in locations like Copenhagen, New York, and Paris.

When it comes to her career, it seems like Phoebe wants to stick to fashion. She's the co-founder of Phia, a sustainable fashion tech platform that hopes to be an answer against fast fashion, hoping to make the fashion industry better for customers and the environment.