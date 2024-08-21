Marta celebrates her engagement with fellow soccer player Carrie Lawrence

Brazilian soccer star Marta is engaged! She shared the news on social media, celebrating the union between herself and her fellow Orlando Pride teammate Carrie Lawrence.

Lawrence shared various photos on Instagram, showing the two celebrating their engagement. The photos show Marta wearing a cream colored suit while Lawrence wore a beige dress. Various photos show the two kneeling for the other and proposing, their adorable pet dog, who's often featured in Marta's Instagram, and Lawrence popping a bottle of champagne in celebration.

"My forever," wrote Lawrence, adding a white heart emoji. "Para sempre."

Marta and Lawrence have been together for two years. They began playing together in 2020, when Lawrence joined the Orlando Pride, the team that Marta is the captain of and has been playing for since 2017.

Carrie attended the Paris Olympics to support Marta

© martavsilva10 Carrie Lawrence and Marta

Earlier this year, Lawrence attended the Paris Olympics to support Marta, who was playing for Brazil in her last Olympics ever.

It was an emotional occasion and while Marta didn't walk away with gold, she still left her mark, leaving the tournament with a silver medal. She was emotional following the match, yet happy for her and her team's achievements. "A feeling of pride, a lot of pride," she told reporters after the match according to ESPN.

"I don't think that when I won the silver medal both times, in 2004 and 2008, I felt as much pride as I do right now with this silver medal.

Lawrence shared photos with her family and friends, including one where she's with Marta, with her holding up her silver medal. Both women are seen smiling brightly for the cameras.

In Paris, Lawrence attended various sporting events and supported Marta while wearing her jersey.

Marta was previously engaged. In 2021, she shared the news of her engagement to Toni Pressley, a teammate from Orlando Pride. The two broke up shortly after.