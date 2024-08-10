Marta’s Final Olympic Curtain Call

There is something to say about the legends that go down in history that only need to use one name. Messi, Madonna, Marta (and those are just some examples that start with “M”).
Global sensation, Marta Vieira da Silva, simply MARTA will go down in history as one the world’s greatest soccer players, period. It’s no question that her impact on the game continues to grow. Marta holds the record (men and women) for highest number of goals scored in the history of Brazilian soccer (not Pelé, not Neymar Jr.). She has been named FIFA Player of the Year six times. She’s also the FIFA Women’s World Cup all-time record goal scorer. Dubbed “Pelé with the skirt” Marta forged her own future, becoming the woman to look up to on and off the soccer pitch.
Marta made her Olympic debut 20 years ago, in 2004. Brazil made it to the final (against the United States) and the highlights of Marta from that match are still resoundingly astounding in the modern day. What an uncanny and momentous full circle moment in history that Marta will be finishing her Olympic career in a final against the United States. Having never won an international title while wearing her home nation of Brazil’s jersey, Marta has a shot today at 11:00am EST to add one last Olympic victory (and first Gold Medal) to her unbelievable career.
When asked in a press conference about the impact of Marta, Trinity Rodman noted her importance in the game of soccer and perhaps, more importantly her incredible character, stating that “Marta has changed the game of soccer around the world. She's such a talented player but also a great human, which speaks volumes. I've always looked up to her, we all kind of do.”
One of the most impactful U.S. soccer players, Carli Lloyd played against Marta for decades. Lloyd was the reason Brazil lost the 2008 Beijing Olympic final, scoring in double overtime, scoring in the 96th minute.
Lloyd noted the following after Brazil was knocked out of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, live on Fox Sports.
After Brazil’s loss in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, during Marta’s post-game interview she made one of the most empowering and impactful moments during the entire world cup stating:
Thank you, Marta. You and your legacy continues through your impact and infectious spirit on and off the soccer field. Watch Brazil versus the U.S. in Marta’s final curtain call with the Brazilian national team today at 11:00 am EST on USA, Telemundo and Peacock.