Marta’s Final Olympic Curtain Call

There is something to say about the legends that go down in history that only need to use one name. Messi, Madonna, Marta (and those are just some examples that start with “M”).

Global sensation, Marta Vieira da Silva, simply MARTA will go down in history as one the world’s greatest soccer players, period. It’s no question that her impact on the game continues to grow. Marta holds the record (men and women) for highest number of goals scored in the history of Brazilian soccer (not Pelé, not Neymar Jr.). She has been named FIFA Player of the Year six times. She’s also the FIFA Women’s World Cup all-time record goal scorer. Dubbed “Pelé with the skirt” Marta forged her own future, becoming the woman to look up to on and off the soccer pitch.

Cry in the beginning so you can smile in the end. Marta

© Mark Dadswell Marta #10 for Brazil celebrates a goal against Australia in the women's football preliminary match on August 11, 2004 during the Athens 2004 Summer Olympic Games at Kaftanzoglio Stadium in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Marta made her Olympic debut 20 years ago, in 2004. Brazil made it to the final (against the United States) and the highlights of Marta from that match are still resoundingly astounding in the modern day. What an uncanny and momentous full circle moment in history that Marta will be finishing her Olympic career in a final against the United States. Having never won an international title while wearing her home nation of Brazil’s jersey, Marta has a shot today at 11:00am EST to add one last Olympic victory (and first Gold Medal) to her unbelievable career.

When asked in a press conference about the impact of Marta, Trinity Rodman noted her importance in the game of soccer and perhaps, more importantly her incredible character, stating that “Marta has changed the game of soccer around the world. She's such a talented player but also a great human, which speaks volumes. I've always looked up to her, we all kind of do.”

One of the most impactful U.S. soccer players, Carli Lloyd played against Marta for decades. Lloyd was the reason Brazil lost the 2008 Beijing Olympic final, scoring in double overtime, scoring in the 96th minute.

Lloyd noted the following after Brazil was knocked out of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, live on Fox Sports.



“Marta. This is going to be her last World Cup. When you’re going out, you always wish to be going out on top. She’s been the absolute GOAT (Greatest of All Time). A legend. An inspiration on and off the pitch… To look at Marta and look at what she’s done for the sport, for women in Brazil, and girls…I tip my hat off to her. She’s been an inspiration and a really good futbol player.” Carli Lloyd

After Brazil’s loss in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, during Marta’s post-game interview she made one of the most empowering and impactful moments during the entire world cup stating:

“It’s wanting more. It’s training more. It’s taking care of yourself more. It’s being ready to play 90 plus 30 minutes. This is what I ask of the girls. There’s not going to be a Formiga forever. There’s not going to be a Marta forever. There’s not going to be a Cristiane. The women’s game depends on you to survive. So think about that. Value it more. Cry in the beginning so you can smile in the end.” Marta

Thank you, Marta. You and your legacy continues through your impact and infectious spirit on and off the soccer field. Watch Brazil versus the U.S. in Marta’s final curtain call with the Brazilian national team today at 11:00 am EST on USA, Telemundo and Peacock.

