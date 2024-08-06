Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Venus Williams and her new boyfriend Andrea Preti hold hands in NYC: Who is he?
Digital Cover celebrities© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Venus Williams and her new boyfriend Andrea Preti hold hands in NYC: Who is he?

Venus dated Nicholas Hammond in 2017 but the couple called it quits in 2019.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
AUGUST 6, 2024 4:17 PM EDT

Venus Williams is giving love a chance. The tennis star is known for keeping her personal life private, and she has yet to comment on her new relationship. However, the athlete has been spotted very much in love with filmmaker and former model Andrea Preti.

© Grosby Group

The 36-year-old Italian actor and the 44-year-old athlete have been spending some quality time together. Most recently in New York City, where they have been photographed holding hands and enjoying the summer weather.

© Grosby Group

Before their latest outing in NYC, the celebrity couple was seen having a fun time in Nerano, Italy, aboard a yacht with their closest friends. The pair had dinner and drinks, while rumors about their romance continued.

© Grosby Group

Andrea was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, but was raised in Italy. The actor previously dated Italian tennis player Flavia Pennetta and Italian actress Claudia Gerini.

© Grosby Group

Meanwhile, Venus dated Nicholas Hammond in 2017 but the couple called it quits in 2019. Now the tennis star seems to be happy around Andrea, with the pair taking a stroll around NYC wearing casual ensembles and sharing some PDA. 


Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS