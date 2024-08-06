Venus Williams and her new boyfriend Andrea Preti hold hands in NYC: Who is he?

Venus Williams is giving love a chance. The tennis star is known for keeping her personal life private, and she has yet to comment on her new relationship. However, the athlete has been spotted very much in love with filmmaker and former model Andrea Preti.



© Grosby Group The 36-year-old Italian actor and the 44-year-old athlete have been spending some quality time together. Most recently in New York City, where they have been photographed holding hands and enjoying the summer weather.



© Grosby Group Before their latest outing in NYC, the celebrity couple was seen having a fun time in Nerano, Italy, aboard a yacht with their closest friends. The pair had dinner and drinks, while rumors about their romance continued.



© Grosby Group Andrea was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, but was raised in Italy. The actor previously dated Italian tennis player Flavia Pennetta and Italian actress Claudia Gerini.

