Victoria Canal speaks up about Tom Cruise dating rumors: 'An encouraging person and mentor'

Victoria Canal is setting the record straight. The Spanish pianist and singer decided to speak up about the latest rumors that indicate that she is currently dating Tom Cruise. But despite the reports, Victoria says Tom is her mentor and they have nothing but a good friendship.

The speculations started after she was spotted with the actor at the Glastonbury Festival, where she had a special performance with Coldplay. Victoria took to social media to share a statement after noticing the news going viral online.

“Guys, this is literally bonkers, but apparently the tabloids think I am dating Tom Cruise. I’m deceased,” she wrote in the caption, adding images of the headlines suggesting that she was in a romantic relationship with the Hollywood star.

© Karwai Tang

“Let’s just stop this in its tracks – I’m sorry to bum u out but I am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist. lol never thought I would have to clarify that out loud in my life. Y’all," she added.

And while the rumors are untrue, she took the opportunity to talk about her work, as she has received a lot of media attention and online users have been rushing to her Instagram to see more about the singer.

© Jeff Spicer Victoria Canal attends the "Twisters" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 08, 2024 in London, England.

"I’m Spanish-American singer Victoria Canal and not one-armed pianist whose name remains unmentioned!!!!" she clarified, calling out the publications that had shared the news. "There’s always a win somewhere, thanks Tom),” she said.

“In all seriousness guys, Tom has been nothing but a respectful and encouraging person and mentor, much like Chris Martin, my dad, my music teachers and other wise people that have learned a lot from living,” she wrote.

© Lucy North - PA Images Victoria Canal at the Ivor Novello Awards at Grosvenor House in London.

“And again, I am friends with all kinds of people who are very different to me. you learn a lot if you’re open to life bringing you those teachers. Ok lastly gonna take this opportunity to say I’M GOING ON TOUR and have 2 new slaying songs out so if you’re new here, enjoy xx," Victoria concluded.

