Why Luana Alonso was expelled from the Paris 2024 Olympics after 'inappropriate environment'

The name of Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso has been everywhere after it was revealed that the athlete was expelled from the 2024 Olympics and had to leave the Olympic Village in Paris following an "inappropriate environment."

Luana is now back at her home in the United States, announcing on social media that she had returned to her college life at SMU in Dallas, Texas.

© LuanaAlonso/Instagram

Why did she leave the Olympic Village?

The swimmer retired from the Paris Olympics after failing to qualify in the 100-meter butterfly semifinals. However, it was also reported that she made an unauthorized trip to Disneyland, which cut short her stay at the Olympics.

Luana competed in the women's 100m butterfly heats, and finished sixth, failing to continue. It was reported that she planned to remain in the Village for the rest of the competitions until mid-August.

What caused her early departure?

Despite her plans, team officials considered that she had to depart early after "inappropriate actions." Local media revealed that she spent a night at Disneyland instead of staying to support her teammates.

"Her presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay. We thank her for proceeding as instructed, as it was of her own free will that she did not spend the night in the Athletes' Village," Paraguayan Olympic Committee boss Larissa Schaerer stated.

Luana has yet to talk about the situation. The 20-year-old athlete had previously competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, and the South American Games in Asuncion.