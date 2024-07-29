Jennifer Lopez's heart is full: Singer shares photos of who makes her happy

Jennifer Lopez recently took to social media to share a heartfelt moment with her fans. In a series of three photos posted on Instagram, she showcased her deep love for her twins, captioning the post, "My whole heart 💚🤍." The first photo features the multi-talented singer, actress, and businesswoman posing next to her son, Max. The snap appears to be from their recent summer vacation in the Hamptons. Comfortably dressed in white pajamas, Max stands beside Lopez, who looks radiant in a green printed summer dress.

The second image is a selfie of Lopez with her daughter, Emme. This photo seems to have been taken during one of their mother-daughter outings, showcasing their strong bond. The last photo is a nostalgic throwback that shows the twins cuddling with each other. This endearing image reminds fans of their early years and highlights the unbreakable sibling bond that has grown stronger.

Lopez's journey as a mother began during her marriage to salsa singer Marc Anthony. The couple, who had previously worked together and reportedly dated in the late 1990s, tied the knot in June 2004, months after Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck ended. Their marriage was a personal and professional union, as they collaborated on music and co-starred in the film "El Cantante."

In February 2008, Lopez gave birth to fraternal twins Max and Emme on Long Island. The arrival of the twins was a momentous occasion, with People magazine paying a reported $6 million for their first photographs, making them the most expensive celebrity pictures ever taken. Lopez and Anthony made headlines again the following year by purchasing a stake in the Miami Dolphins.

© Getty Images Recording artist Marc Anthony and singer/actress Jennifer Lopez attend The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at T-Mobile Arena on November 17, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Despite their eventual separation in July 2011 and finalizing their divorce in June 2014, Lopez and Anthony have remained devoted co-parents. Lopez retained primary physical custody of the twins and has occasionally performed with Emme, showcasing their musical talents.

Jennifer Lopez's Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons

JLo celebrated her 55th birthday in grand style with a Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons, New York, on July 20. The event, held a few days before her birthday on July 24, saw family and friends arriving in Regency-era attire reminiscent of the costumes from Shonda Rhimes' hit Netflix period drama, "Bridgerton."

© @JLo Jennifer Lopez threw a stunning Bridgerton-themed birthday

The party was extravagant, with guests donning elegant and elaborate costumes. Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, was spotted in a beautiful pastel blue gown with a white lace overlay, perfectly capturing the Regency-era elegance.

Did Ben Affleck attend Jennifer Lopez's birthday party?

Interestingly, Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, were not photographed at the venue. The couple, who have recently been the subject of split rumors, spent the 4th of July, their second wedding anniversary, and the singer's birthday on opposite coasts. While Lopez remained in the Hamptons, Affleck was in Los Angeles, where the couple recently listed their mansion for sale for $68 million.

Affleck, 51, has been frequently photographed in Los Angeles, where his children—Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12—live.

