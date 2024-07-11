Kelly Ripa shares that Chris Rock asked her permission to name his daughter Lola; 'I didn’t trademark it'

Kelly Ripa and Chris Rock share the same name for their daughter. In an episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark," Ripa and her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos discussed friends who've given their children the same names. She opened up about a surprising moment she experienced with Rock.

Consuelos and Ripa share three kids: Lola, 23, Joaquin, 21, and Michael, 27. “Can you imagine if one of our friends said: ‘You can’t name that kid Lola because I’m going to name the kid Lola?’” Consuelos asked Ripa.

“No but remember, there’s a very funny story,” said Ripa. “Chris Rock called me when he was expecting his first daughter — I had just had Lola — and he said: ‘Listen, Malaak and I are thinking of naming the baby Lola and we just want to check with you to see if that’s okay.’”

“And I was like: ‘First of all, I don’t own the name Lola, I didn’t trademark it,'" she said, prompting laughs from the audience. "'And second of all, we can all agree Lola Rock is an amazing name.’ Like: ‘Do you mind if I change Lola’s last name to Rock?’”

Ripa revealed that she was surprised by the question, even though Rock was very polite about it. “Yeah, but it never occurred to me. I wouldn’t even… I’m not the only Kelly, you’re not the only Mark,” she continued.

Ripa and Consuelos often talk about their children and how they're growing up. In a previous episode of their show, they discussed the moment when they dropped off the youngest child in college. "We became empty nesters," she said. "We took our youngest son to college, we dropped him off. It was hard. It was really hard. We dropped him off at school and we gave him a hug — it was actually brutally painful. And I said, 'I did not realize that 18 years would go so fast.'"

Lola's sweet tribute to her boyfriend

Lola is 23 years old and has been dating her boyfriend Cassius Kidston for some time. Earlier this week, she shared a sweet post commemorating his birthday.

"Twenty-five has never looked this handsome!!! I’ll never want to know a day without you," she captioned the post, which featured various photos of herself and Kidston in different outfits and occasions.

Ripa left her stamp of approval in the comments, writing, "Happy birthday to the chicest of the chic!."