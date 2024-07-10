Sabrina Carpenter's aunt is the voice behind Bart Simpson: 'Ay, caramba!'

Sabrina Carpenter has a famous aunt. The 'Espresso' singer, who recently reached major success after her latest hit songs, surprised her fans after they learned that her aunt is none other than Nancy Cartwright, the actress who voices Bart Simpson.

Nancy has been the voice of Bart since the fan-favorite show started in 1989. Apart from giving life to Bart, the actress is also the voice behind Maggie Simpson, Nelson Muntz, and Ralph Wiggum. However, it was Nancy who revealed the news after she was asked by fans on social media.

"Is Sabrina Carpenter your niece?" Nancy read the question in her latest TikTok video. "Yeah, absolutely. Isn’t that amazing? When you find out that somebody that… maybe you’ve known me for a little while doing this 10-year-old boy for like 35-something years … [When you] find out that I’m related to this superstar," she said.

"The rumors are true! Sabrina Carpenter is my niece!" she wrote in the caption, making fans excited for the latest discovery. "Sabrina Carpenter is related to Bart Simpson, Ay, caramba!” one person wrote in the comments, while someone added, "But why does Sabrina being related to Bart Simpson make so much sense??? it really is a family attitude."

Fans also urged the series to make Sabrina a guest star in one of the upcoming episodes. "I am so calling it, Sabrina is gonna be a character of an episode of the Simpsons at some point." The singer has previously worked as a voice actor, having voice roles on Disney Channel’s Phineas and Ferb, Sofia the First, and Milo Murphy’s Law.