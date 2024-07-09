Is Tobey Maguire, 49, dating Lily Chee, 20? His ex-wife Jennifer Meyer allegedly responds

Michael Rubin's all-white party was all fun and games for everyone except for Tobey Maguire. The Spider-Man star has gone viral after paparazzi snapped a photo of him outside the Hamptons mansion walking with a much younger woman, with what looks like his hand either on her back or in hers.

© The Grosby Group Tobey Maguire and Lily Chee at Michael Rubin's star-studded White Party

The young woman is 20-year-old Lily Chee, who is friends with Michael's 18-year-old daughter Kylie. She is a model with 1.5 million Instagram followers and a couple of credits on IMDb as an actress. Considering Tobey just turned 49, it sparked an online frenzy with those assuming something was going on between them romantically. It quickly went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, and he is getting roasted. "She wasn't even born when the first Spider-Man film was released," "Tobey and Leonardo now have a lot in common," and "What's with old celebrity men and liking significantly younger women?" read some of the responses.

But Tobey wasn't the only one catching heat. People went for his ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer. The former couple said "I do," in 2007 in Kona, Hawaii. She filed for divorce from him in October 2020, and they share two children: son Otis, 15, and daughter Ruby, 17.

© Getty Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer

People began commenting on Meyer's jewelry page things like, "Why is your ex-husband banging someone 3 years older than your daughter." The designer did not stay quiet and has allegedly responded, defending her ex-husband in screenshots posted to X and Reddit. According to the photos, which were also shared by PEOPLE, Meyer responded to the user that her ex-husband was "kindly helping a friend to her car." "Being a good guy. And now he has [been] blasted online for dating someone he is not," she continued. After the user's cheeky response, she followed up with a second comment saying, "I am disengaging after this… But don’t believe everything you read (I’m sure you were taught that somewhere) Tobey is as good of a guy as it gets."

A source later told Us Weekly that Tobey and Chee "aren’t seriously dating but have been hanging out," calling it "casual." The source said they were introduced through the 'king of nightclubs' Richie Akiva, and "mutual friends.” “Tobey knew Lily and her girlfriends were invited to the party, and they planned to hang out and meet up,” the source said.

Tobey has not responded to the news himself. Nor has Chee, but she did share some images at the exclusive party. She posted a gallery of selfies and photos with friends, including Michael's daughter, who were all seemingly unavailable to help walk her to her car at the time.