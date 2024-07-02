Cruz Beckham sparks romance rumors with Brazilian beauty Jackie Apostel

Love appears in the air for Cruz Beckham, the youngest son of soccer legend David Beckham and fashion icon Victoria Beckham. The 19-year-old was recently spotted sharing a romantic moment with Jackie Apostel, a stunning Brazilian singer and songwriter.

The couple was seen outside the Everyman Cinema in the Chelsea area of London, looking very much in love. Their affectionate display, which included passionate kisses, caught the attention of onlookers as they walked through the city center accompanied by Cruz's brother, Romeo Beckham, and a group of friends.

© @davidbeckham David Beckham and family celebrated Cruz's 16th birthday in Miami this past weekend.

The new relationship comes nine months after Cruz's breakup with his previous girlfriend, Tana Holding. Their relationship lasted about a year. It seems Cruz has found happiness again with Jackie, who has captured his heart.

Unlike his soccer-loving siblings, Cruz has always been passionate about music. He excels at playing the piano, guitar, and drums, a talent he shares with Jackie. Her social media accounts are filled with images of her in various music studios, including the iconic Abbey Road studios in East London, where The Beatles recorded their legendary discography.

Who is Jackie Apostel?

Jackie Apostel is a talented singer and songwriter with a fascinating background. She initially gained fame as a Brazilian girl band Schutz member before deciding to pursue a solo career. According to her social media and Spotify channel, Jackie describes herself as a Brazilian/German writer and producer.

She has transitioned from performing to focusing on composing and producing songs for other artists across various genres, including pop, hip-hop, and film soundtracks. Although she enjoyed the creative and visual aspects of being an artist, Jackie realized her true passion lay in songwriting.

The Love Lives of the Beckham Siblings

The Beckham family has always been in the spotlight, and the romantic relationships of the Beckham siblings are no exception. Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son, is happily married to actress Nicola Peltz. Meanwhile, Romeo Beckham, 21, seems to have a more tumultuous love life, with an on-again, off-again relationship with model Mia Regan.

Despite their breakup, the pair have been seen holding hands and maintaining a close friendship, with Mia stating that they will always be there for each other.

© Getty Images At 18 years old, Cruz Beckham was the trendsetter of the evening. He opted for a relaxed yet stylish look, combining black trousers with a white tank top layered underneath an open button up shirt. Cruz added a black and gold belt, a chunky necklace, and a pair of white sneakers to elevate the casual look, showcasing his unique style. Romeo Beckham: The Bold Visionary Romeo Beckham, the 21 year old second son, dared to stand out in an oversized, chocolate brown suit. His avant garde ensemble featured a buttonless suit jacket and pleated, drop crotch trousers. With a stack of silver chains, sunglasses, and sneakers, Romeo exuded bold confidence and a fearless approach to fashion.

Harper Beckham, the youngest of the clan, is set to turn 13 on July 10. Her father, David, has jokingly warned his sons to be ready to protect their sister as she grows older. "My little girl is growing up," David wrote alongside a photo of Harper in a stylish strapless dress. He humorously added a boxing glove emoji, signaling to Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz that they should be prepared to defend their sister from potential suitors.