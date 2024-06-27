Zidane and Véronique celebrated their 30th anniversary by renewing their vows

Zinedine Zidane and his wife Véronique Fernández pulled out all the stops when celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary. The two hosted a ceremony with their closest friends and family, where they renewed their vows and dressed their best.

© Luca Zinedine Zidane and Veronique Fernandez's 30th anniversary

Various photos were shared by their sons. One of them shows Zidane and Veronique standing next to their sons, Theo, Luca, and Elyaz, all who decided to follow in their father's footsteps and pursue careers as professional soccer players. Their fourth son, Enzo, was missing from the celebration due to the birth of his twins.

The photos show Zidane and Veronique wearing white, with him adding some color with black trousers. Veronique wore a beautiful dress with a sweetheart necklace. She styled her hair in a half-bun and rounded out the look with strappy heels. Their sons wore matching three-piece suits, which they paired with black shoes. Luca added a pop of color by wearing white sneakers. Theo, Luca, Elyaz, and Enzo play on different teams in Spain. Theo plays for Real Madrid, Elyaz for Betis, Enzo for Fuenlabrada, and Luca for Eibar.

They shared more photos on social media, including a look at some of the guests in attendance, which included Zidane's parents and plenty of family friends.

© Luca Zidane and Veronique's 30th anniversary

The secret to Zidane and Veronique's long marriage

Zidane and Veronique met in 1989, when they were 17 and 18. They married in 1994 and often speak fondly about each other. In an interview with our sister website HOLA! Spain, Veronique revealed the secret of her marriage: "Love. We love each other and that's it. We want to be together forever."

After taking on many firsts together, the two are now entering a new stage: becoming grandparents. Zidane and Veronique often spend quality time with their newborn granddaughters Guilia and Kaia, and Sia, Enzo's eldest daughter.