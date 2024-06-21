Dakota Johnson narrowly averted an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during her recent "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" appearance on Wednesday night. Johnson was on the late-night show to promote her upcoming film, "Daddio," in which she stars alongside Sean Penn.

The incident unfolded right after the show returned from a commercial break. A preview of "Daddio" had just been aired, and as the camera panned back to the studio, it captured Johnson and host Jimmy Kimmel engaged in conversation. Suddenly, Kimmel noticed something amiss."Dakota, your dress just came unhooked," Kimmel remarked, alerting the acclaimed actress and daughter of Hollywood icons Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith to the wardrobe issue.

© Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dakota Johnson narrowly avoids wardrobe malfunction on National TV

Maintaining her composure, the actress clutched the detached metal strap of her black dress, clearly surprised but managing a smile. "Should I get some scotch tape?" Kimmel inquired, attempting to lighten the moment.

"My dress just—it just fell off," Johnson exclaimed, still smiling despite the unexpected turn of events.

"It seems to be hanging in all right?" Kimmel responded, trying to reassure her. "Well, I'll just hold it," Johnson said, taking the situation in stride and continuing the conversation. Her quick thinking and humor kept the atmosphere light. "Just hold the important part," Kimmel joked, prompting Johnson to cheekily place her hands on her chest, much to the audience's amusement.

"The movie is really good," she noted, returning the conversation to the film despite the ongoing wardrobe issue. Throughout the interview, the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star continued to adjust her dress, ensuring it stayed in place. Her ability to manage the situation with grace and humor won over both the studio audience and viewers at home.

Despite the near wardrobe malfunction, Johnson's appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was a success. The actress charmed the host and the audience with wit, humor, and candid anecdotes.

